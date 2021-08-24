KBSR/Black Sparrow Radio Emerges From the Pandemic

On a sultry evening in early July, a spirited crowd gathered inside the narrow shotgun-style main room at Black Sparrow Music Parlor for the first time in more than a year. A line formed next to the chandelier-lit bar inside the Taylor concert venue, which is housed in the town’s former general store near the railroad tracks. Bear hugs and teary-eyed reunions abounded in the midst of the lingering heat while the crowd anxiously awaited the first of three bands during sound check. As the first group emerged on stage, the audience erupted into shouts and applause, grins splashed across their sweat-lined faces. At long last, the beloved space had been reopened.