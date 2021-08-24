Shannon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SHANNON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
