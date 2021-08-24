Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

AI Health Stock News: GBT (OTC: $GTCH) is Aiming Implementation of Blood Glucose Monitoring Feature - qTerm Device

By Editor's Picks
investorideas.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO, CA - August 24, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT" or the "Company") is aiming to implement a noninvasive blood glucose monitoring feature for its qTerm de-vice. The qTerm device currently measures body temperature, blood oxygen and heart rate vitals, and plans to include blood pressure in a future release, if successfully devel-oped.

www.investorideas.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otc#Blood#Ai Health Stock News#Investorideas Com#Gbt Technologies Inc#The Company#Qterm#Cto#Company#Gbt Technologies#Artificial Intelligence#Blockchain#Gps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Industryinvestorideas.com

Cannabis Stock News: GreenGro Technologies' (OTC Pink: GRNH) Genobreeding Division Announces Development of Triploid Hemp and Cannabis Strains

Anaheim, California - August 19, 2021 (Newsfile Corp.) (Investorideas.com Newswire) GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: GRNH), an established provider of eco-friendly green technologies for the industrial hemp and cannabis industries, today announced that its wholly-owned seed genetics subsidiary, Genobreeding, is using cutting edge triploid methodology to develop the Company's own proprietary hemp and cannabis strains.
Marketsinvestorideas.com

Solar Stock News: Solar Integrated Roofing (OTC: $SIRC) Invited for Exclusive Interview at NASDAQ Marketsite in Times Square

EL CAJON, CA - August 26, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Solar stock news from Investorideas.com Newswire and RenewableEnergyStocks.com - Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, announced today that management has been invited to host an exclusive interview at Nasdaq Marketsite in Times Square, New York on Monday, August 30th, 2021.
TechnologyPosted by
HIT Consultant

RICOH 3D for Healthcare Launches for Customized 3D Anatomic Modeling

– Today, Ricoh USA, Inc. announced RICOH 3D for Healthcare, an integrated end-to-end workflow solution that makes the development, design and production of 3D-printed anatomic models simple, accurate and easy. – For the first time, RICOH 3D for Healthcare makes it possible for healthcare providers nationwide to develop patient-specific representations...
BusinessEETimes.com

Synaptics Buys DSP Group for $538m to Add Audio to IoT Portfolio

Synaptics Inc. announced it is acquiring DSP Group for $538 million in cash, to add audio and smart voice capabilities to its Internet of things (IoT) portfolio. Synaptics said the rationale for the acquisition is to combine "best-in-class" voice and vision artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into a single portfolio, as well as strengthen its wireless portfolio with ultra low energy (ULE) enabled security applications. DSP Group is considered to have leadership positions across multiple markets in what Synaptics calls the internet of audio things (IoAT) with significant growth opportunities in low power SmartVoice, unified communications and collaboration, and wireless IoT devices. Most of these solutions are relevant to Synaptics’ existing customer base, enabling cross-selling of portfolio devices.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Mining IoT Monitoring Devices

The E-Sense device by Latium Technologies monitors cable damages for mining operations. The mining industry relies on networks of high-voltage cables to power electric rope shovels and hydraulic excavators. Typically, faulty cables trigger an automatic shutdown, but mining firms lack the tools to detect where the problem started. Instead, electrical engineers walk the cable length to identify the damaged segment manually.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Wearable Fitness Tracker Market Size to Garner $124.32 Billion by 2028

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global wearable fitness tracker market was pegged at $38.68 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $124.32 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 17.3% from 2021 to 2028. Rise in health awareness among the consumers, advent of a...
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

How to Analyze Blood Glucose Data with Python Data Science Packages

Extracting insights from my own glucose data using Pandas, NumPy, Matplotlib, Seaborn, Plotly, and more. Type 1 diabetes sucks. Maintaining blood glucose levels within the target range at all times is important to prevent and/or delay the onset of serious health problems such as heart disease, vision loss, kidney disease, nerve damage, and a whole slew of other bad things. I’m not here to lament about how terrible it is, though. I’m here to demonstrate how to analyze blood glucose data to improve overall glycemic control for yourself and/or your loved ones.
Stocksaustinnews.net

URBT (OTC PINK: URBT) has Earned Its First Dollar ($1) in Crypto Mining

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Urban TV Network Corp (OTC PINK:URBT) makes a headway into the digital money markets. The world woke up to the headline that the giant URBT now eyes launching its cryptocurrency mining business. The company celebrates as it has mined its first dollar ($1) during the proof-of-concept stage.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Trends, Growth Insights, Size Projection, Research Overview, Sales Statistics and Share Value

BGM (blood glucose monitoring) devices are both cost-effective and necessary for correct diagnosis and therapy. Blood sugar levels are measured with these devices, which is an important step in diabetes management. It also aids in the prevention of other health problems like neuropathy, retinopathy, and cardiovascular disease. During the forecast period of 2017-2023, the blood glucose monitoring market is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.
Cell Phones9to5Mac

Roundup: Expand your Apple Health data with these smart blood pressure monitors [U]

Over the years, Apple has vastly expanded the Health app on iPhone with ways to track weight, fitness, and much more. Earlier this year, we broke down the best smart scales for syncing weight with iPhone. Another measurement that can integrate with Apple’s Health app is blood pressure. Here are some of the current options on the market for syncing blood pressure with the Health app on your iPhone.
Medical & BiotechMedagadget.com

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market: Product Launch is Key Strategy Adopted by Leading Players

Transparency Market Research (TMR) (www.transparencymarketresearch.com) has published a new report titled, “Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market was valued at US$ 607.3 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2018 to 2026. Rise in prevalence of atrial fibrillation among the geriatric population, increase in occurrence of intracranial hemorrhage and gastrointestinal hemorrhage, and surge in the number of cases of warfarin therapy requiring reversal of anticoagulants boost the growth of the global market.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

The Pfizer CEO Just Made This Chilling COVID Prediction

There has been no shortage of curveballs that the pandemic has thrown at health experts and officials. Unfortunately, even as the scientific community continues to better understand COVID-19 and how to stop its spread with safety measures and effective vaccines, the virus itself can change with subtle mutations that can make our current protective measures instantly outdated. Now, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has offered a prediction that a COVID variant that's completely vaccine-resistant will "likely" emerge at some point in the future.
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Is the vaccine riskier than getting COVID?

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the United States and the world, more businesses, companies, and universities are requiring vaccination. Hesitancies to vaccinate come from a variety of places but educating yourself on the risks of the vaccine versus the risk of getting COVID can help aid your decision.

Comments / 0

Community Policy