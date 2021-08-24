AI Health Stock News: GBT (OTC: $GTCH) is Aiming Implementation of Blood Glucose Monitoring Feature - qTerm Device
SAN DIEGO, CA - August 24, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT" or the "Company") is aiming to implement a noninvasive blood glucose monitoring feature for its qTerm de-vice. The qTerm device currently measures body temperature, blood oxygen and heart rate vitals, and plans to include blood pressure in a future release, if successfully devel-oped.www.investorideas.com
