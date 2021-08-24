Cancel
Lake Panasoffkee, FL

A rainy Tuesday in Lake Panasoffkee — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Lake Panasoffkee (FL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(LAKE PANASOFFKEE, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lake Panasoffkee Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lake Panasoffkee:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bbDnIEx00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

