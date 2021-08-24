Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colonial Beach, VA

Tuesday has sun for Colonial Beach — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Colonial Beach (VA) Weather Channel
Colonial Beach (VA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(COLONIAL BEACH, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Colonial Beach. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Colonial Beach:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0bbDnFam00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Colonial Beach (VA) Weather Channel

Colonial Beach (VA) Weather Channel

Colonial Beach, VA
163
Followers
556
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colonial Beach, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Colonial Beach, VAPosted by
Colonial Beach (VA) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Colonial Beach

(COLONIAL BEACH, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Colonial Beach. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy