‘From Sin to Salvation:’ Local author signs books, has new releases due

Theresa Hackney signs a copy of her book, “From Sin to Salvation,” while visiting with Jean Garner and Herise Nathaniel, at the Singletary Memorial Library in Rusk. Progress photo by Michelle Dillon

Theresa Hackney, author of “From Sin to Salvation,” signed copies of her books at the Rusk Public Library on Thursday.

The first edition, written over 30 years ago, was written following self-reflection after the birth of Hackney’s first grandchild.

“My first granddaughter was born and it was just such a blessing to see my first grandchild born and as I assessed my life, looked back over my life, I had such peace and joy and I just wanted others to experience that. As I examined my life, the pathway and journey God had taken me on, I was led to write this book, “From Sin to Salvation”,” Hackney said. “In writing the book, I knew that the only way a person could truly experience true salvation was through a relationship with God and the only way you can have a relationship with God is through Jesus Christ.”

Her writing took much study and investigation.

“As I began to write “From Sin to Salvation,” I had to do a lot of research, Hackney said. “I had to search the scriptures. I had to read commentaries to get a clear understanding of the Word, because I wanted it to be scripturally based and doctrinally sound. I wanted it to be simple so people could understand it and really get the message of the gospel.”

Her book begins with Adam and the introduction of sin into the world and continues through many generations to Jesus, also called the second Adam in scripture.

The revised edition expands the message of the book, explaining how to grow and mature in Christ.

“I was inspired by Dr. [Deborah] Burkett,” Hackney said. “She really inspired me to continue to revise my book and to get it out... she was a great inspiration to me to continue to write and to continue to do what I’ve been called to do. She was a big encouragement to me. She’s a good friend.”

Hackney has sent copies of her book to prison libraries and has received letters from inmates stating how the book impacted their lives.

Another book, “Will Power,” is expected to be available in approximately six months, through BookBaby, the same publisher as her first work. The book covers four types of will and addresses the topic of operating in God’s will.

She also has another publication being prepped for printing, “Quiet Reflections,” a collection of about 10 poems that should become available sometime next year. This work is also being published by BookBaby.

Hackney has also begun yet another work, compiling messages into day-by-day inspirations in a year-long journal.

As long as she is able to do so, Hackney plans to continue writing.

“It is something that I just love to do and it is a gift God has given me and I want to continue to use it,” she said.

Hackney is married to Dr. Richard Hackney. The couple reside in Bullard and have two daughters and sons-in-law, Cherice and Dr. Gerald Hawkins, and Shannon and Dr. Craig Hayes; eight grandchildren and one great-grandson.