Myerstown, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Myerstown

Posted by 
Myerstown (PA) Weather Channel
Myerstown (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

MYERSTOWN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0bbDnB3s00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Myerstown (PA) Weather Channel

Myerstown (PA) Weather Channel

Myerstown, PA
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

