Daily Weather Forecast For Farmville
FARMVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0