Discover A Pristine Paradise When You Visit Washington’s Diablo Lake
Diablo Lake, located in Northern Washington State, is an excellent place for any outdoor enthusiast to visit. Offering some of the most pristine landscapes in the state, it features cascading waterfalls and incredible views of Ross Lake and Jack Mountain. If you need a break from the fast-paced city life you’ve grown accustomed to, it’s time to explore Ross Lake National Recreation Area in Whatcom County, Washington. You won’t be disappointed even if you’re just driving by and stopping at the Overlook.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
