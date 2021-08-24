Discover A Pristine Paradise When You Visit Washington’s Diablo Lake

Diablo Lake, located in Northern Washington State, is an excellent place for any outdoor enthusiast to visit. Offering some of the most pristine landscapes in the state, it features cascading waterfalls and incredible views of Ross Lake and Jack Mountain. If you need a break from the fast-paced city life you’ve grown accustomed to, it’s time to explore Ross Lake National Recreation Area in Whatcom County, Washington. You won’t be disappointed even if you’re just driving by and stopping at the Overlook.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Open year-round, the ideal time to visit the area is early spring because the temperatures are less extreme, and the scenery is lush and green. Following the Diablo Lake Trail gives you immediate access to 360 views of the area, including the incredibly blue-green water below. It's a hike that takes you places that you never dreamed existed in the state.

Offering picture-perfect places to take photos along the way, many people visit the Diablo Lake Overlook with their cameras. It allows them to capture the nearby mountains and share their experiences with others online. It's a photographer's paradise! The views alone are worth capturing and posting to Facebook and Instagram.

Snow-capped mountaintops make the drive to Seattle even more amazing. Admiring the natural beauty that exists throughout the state is easy when there are places to stop along the way. A 180-degree view of the lake and dam is visible from the handicap-accessible location.

Although it's tempting to interact with the animals you'll encounter in the area, signs advise you not to do so. Do not feed the wildlife because they could be of danger to you. It's best to admire them from afar because their behavior can be unpredictable.

Kayaking is one activity that people enjoy doing at Diablo Lake. It lets them get a closer view of the area and spend time on the water. It's a surreal experience for many people who weren't aware that lakes this blue exist in the United States.

If you love camping, you'll find plenty of places to put up a tent. There are 142 first-come, first-served campsites at Colonial Creek. You'll want to arrive early to get the best views.

Spend more time on the water by visiting these 15 Gorgeous Lakes In Washington That Are Demanding Your Attention. You’ll find each as magnificent as Diablo Lake. Enjoy exploring Washington State by getting outdoors and being active!