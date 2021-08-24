Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Discover A Pristine Paradise When You Visit Washington’s Diablo Lake

By Scott Dylan
Posted by 
Only In Washington
Only In Washington
 10 days ago

Diablo Lake, located in Northern Washington State, is an excellent place for any outdoor enthusiast to visit. Offering some of the most pristine landscapes in the state, it features cascading waterfalls and incredible views of Ross Lake and Jack Mountain. If you need a break from the fast-paced city life you’ve grown accustomed to, it’s time to explore Ross Lake National Recreation Area in Whatcom County, Washington. You won’t be disappointed even if you’re just driving by and stopping at the Overlook.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ruMNL_0bbDmMsU00
Open year-round, the ideal time to visit the area is early spring because the temperatures are less extreme, and the scenery is lush and green. Following the Diablo Lake Trail gives you immediate access to 360 views of the area, including the incredibly blue-green water below. It's a hike that takes you places that you never dreamed existed in the state.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TeG0H_0bbDmMsU00
Offering picture-perfect places to take photos along the way, many people visit the Diablo Lake Overlook with their cameras. It allows them to capture the nearby mountains and share their experiences with others online. It's a photographer's paradise! The views alone are worth capturing and posting to Facebook and Instagram.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YueGE_0bbDmMsU00
Snow-capped mountaintops make the drive to Seattle even more amazing. Admiring the natural beauty that exists throughout the state is easy when there are places to stop along the way. A 180-degree view of the lake and dam is visible from the handicap-accessible location.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q5swH_0bbDmMsU00
Although it's tempting to interact with the animals you'll encounter in the area, signs advise you not to do so. Do not feed the wildlife because they could be of danger to you. It's best to admire them from afar because their behavior can be unpredictable.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fYznW_0bbDmMsU00
Kayaking is one activity that people enjoy doing at Diablo Lake. It lets them get a closer view of the area and spend time on the water. It's a surreal experience for many people who weren't aware that lakes this blue exist in the United States.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lr1Ke_0bbDmMsU00
If you love camping, you'll find plenty of places to put up a tent. There are 142 first-come, first-served campsites at Colonial Creek. You'll want to arrive early to get the best views.

Spend more time on the water by visiting these 15 Gorgeous Lakes In Washington That Are Demanding Your Attention. You’ll find each as magnificent as Diablo Lake. Enjoy exploring Washington State by getting outdoors and being active!

Comments / 0

Only In Washington

Only In Washington

1K+
Followers
446
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Washington is for people who LOVE the Evergreen State. We publish one Washington article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Lifestyle
County
Whatcom County, WA
State
Washington State
Whatcom County, WA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diablo Lake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Phoenix, AZurbanmatter.com

6 Castles in Arizona to Explore

Out in the desert, most think of a cactus-strewn landscape of rocks, dunes, and even mountains. However, do you know that Arizona has another feature here and there that’s a little different from the usual desert variety? Yes, we’re talking the castles! Some historical, some ancient, and some just for fun… but all of them can be found here in the Copper State.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

A visit to 'Colorado's answer to Lake Powell': Ode to Navajo

ARBOLES • In the rural outskirts between Pagosa Springs and Durango, time seems to stand still. The eye sees mostly untamed land, fields of sage and high cliffs where the Ancestral Puebloans made home and left their marks. Chimney Rock National Monument tells their story. Along Colorado 151, those twin spires rise and then recede in the rearview mirror en route to Navajo Reservoir.
Paradise, CAthetahoeweekly.com

Communing with nature at Paradise Lake

Backpacking is a beautiful way to commune with nature. It isn’t always easy. Carrying weight on your back with supplies for a few nights and hiking uphill is an art. If you have too much in your pack, it can make or break your adventure. The Trail 15 miles RT...
Washington Statewta.org

You Know You're in Washington When...

Washingtonians are known for our love of hiking and outdoor recreation. And it's no surprise why — our state is home to over 3,900 trails and countless national, state, county and city parks to explore. This love of trails often bleeds into a lot of other aspects of our lives, too, like the clothes we wear and the cars we drive. With that in mind, here are seven ways that you know you're in Washington.
Michigan StatePosted by
Only In Michigan

Give Your Fall A Glow-Up When You Visit The IllumiZoo Wild Hues Exhibit In Michigan

It’s never too early to start making your plans for the upcoming autumn months. Michigan offers a seemingly endless array of attractions and events for the entire family to enjoy, whether you’re a nature enthusiast or more enamored with man-made destinations. One delightful gathering at a popular zoo in the Great Lakes State is back this year with a new theme, so be sure to mark your calendar.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

5 things to do when you visit the North End

If you’re visiting Boston, you must make a stop in the North End to check out the history and eat, eat, eat. Boston’s North End is famous for its Italian food, feasts, and streets full of shops, restaurants, and historic buildings. It is a one-square-mile waterfront community not far from Faneuil Hall. Are you visiting Boston? Here are five reasons to spend an afternoon walking through the North End’s cobblestone streets.
Travellonelyplanet.com

Plan your next epic adventure to one of Iceland's three national parks

The term “epic” is thrown around a lot, but for Iceland it works. From its numerous glaciers and active volcanoes to its warm and inviting lagoons, this Nordic island has caught the attention of adventure seekers around the globe. And some of Iceland’s most epic spots are found in the...
Spring Park, MNPosted by
Paula Carlsen

Places you should visit when exploring Spring Field city

SPRING PARK, MN - Many recreational options are available in the City of Spring Park for residents and those who come to visit. Thor Thompson Park, Wilkes Park, the Dakota Rail Regional Trail, a shore fishing platform, and a Hennepin County boat launch are just a few options. It also collaborates with surrounding municipalities to make the Gillespie Center in Mound open for all residents of Spring Park. Get to know them here!
Worldlonelyplanet.com

Leaf peeping and lobster: when should you visit Nova Scotia?

Fall foliage or balmy beaches? Festive fiddles or high-brow plays? Tight budget or money to burn? Your decision about when to visit Nova Scotia depends on your tastes, finances and flexibility. Summer is busy and pricey, but not as expensive or crowded as other parts of Canada. Winter is the...
California StateTravelPulse

Unforgettable California Family Road Trip Stops

For those paying any attention to social media, it’s clear the world is re-opening and people are jet setting once again. Still, not everyone (my family included) is quite ready to hop on a plane amid concerns about the Delta variant. For this contingent, a road trip can be a more comfortable alternative. And few destinations provide a more picturesque road trip than California thanks to its stunning Pacific Ocean coastline, iconic cliff hugging Highway 1, and long list of charming, culturally rich, and family-friendly beach cities. A road trip in the Golden State not only makes for an unforgettable vacation, it’s also one that can be designed to accommodate travelers of all ages and interests. Here are some of the most memorable and charming California beach cities to put on your family’s road-trip agenda and a few must-visit hotels as well that young travelers won’t soon forget.
TravelBeaumont Enterprise

Panama beckons with outdoor wellness escapes

(BPT) - It’s no secret that nature and the outdoors have been a safe haven for many during the past year, providing a much-needed space to feel at ease and focus on personal wellness. As more countries around the world open their borders to visitors, travelers are seeking regenerative travel experiences, and mapping their dream destinations on their journey toward increased mindfulness and self-discovery.
eastcountymagazine.org

KIDS DISCOVER ADVENTURES AT SANTEE LAKES

April 17, 2017 (Santee) – Santee Lakes is an idyllic place to let kids enjoy the simple pleasures of childhood. On a sunny afternoon over spring break, kids at the lakes gleefully discovered their inner Tom Sawyer or Becky Thatcher.
Virginia StatePosted by
Only In Virginia

Spend A Wholesome Day At A Working Farm When You Visit Virginia’s Homestead Farm At Fruit Hill Orchard

For a family-friendly day trip that’s sure to be approved by the kiddos, head to the Homestead Farm at Fruit Hill Orchard. This seasonal farm market offers organically-grown local produce, one-of-a-kind gifts, and local items you’ll love to browse. Plus, the experience of visiting a working farm is one you won’t soon forget. The beautiful rolling hills, the smell of freshly baked goods, and the peacefulness of the land will warm your heart.
Travellonelyplanet.com

Craft beer, localvore life, pristine nature: here's the best of Vermont

Farmer's markets, localvore restaurants, arts and crafts, rural charm, pristine nature and a wealth of history – whatever you’re seeking, Vermont has it. Tucked between six-million-acre Adirondack Park, New Hampshire and the Atlantic Coast, the Green Mountain State is friendly, welcoming and teeming with opportunities to explore in all seasons. Whether you splash around on the shores of one the state's more than 800 lakes, pick ripe apples from the tree or sample maple syrup as it comes out of the boiler, the smallest state capital in the US is ready for adventure.
Vermont StatePosted by
Only In Vermont

Stock Up On Your Favorite Vermont Cheeses When You Visit This Shop

If you’re a fan of fresh and wholesome cheese, plan to make a stop at Grafton Village Cheese Company the next time you’re in Brattleboro or Grafton, Vermont. Since 1892, Grafton Village Cheese Company has been dedicated to supporting rural communities by making award-winning cheese from milk provided by local farms in Vermont. Along with using organic ingredients, the company uses the same cheese making process that it did over 100 years ago.
EnvironmentTravel Weekly

Where are this year’s winter sun bestsellers?

Experts share with us their top winter sun suggestions. A family is looking for a short-haul break in Europe with mild temperatures, sunny weather and child-friendly attractions open throughout the year. They want value for money and to budget everything in from the start. Alan Cross, head of trade, Jet2holidays.

Comments / 0

Community Policy