Album review: Jinjer – Wallflowers
If the title of Jinjer’s fourth album momentarily evokes an image of awkward introverts happy to let the world pass them by, it isn’t long being shattered the moment you press ‘play’. Instead, Wallflowers’ 11 tracks burn with the contrarian power of artists used to driving against the grain, and the impassioned urgency of individuals with a life-or-death need to be heard. Moulded by the upheaval of the early 21st century – in the fractured geopolitics of their Ukrainian homeland, and tectonic shifts of modern heavy music – the quintet have already made themselves one of metal’s most talked about new outfits. But this is a record custom-tooled to seek bona fide stardom.www.kerrang.com
