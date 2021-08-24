Cancel
Rock Music

Album review: Jinjer – Wallflowers

By Words: Sam Law
Kerrang
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the title of Jinjer​’s fourth album momentarily evokes an image of awkward introverts happy to let the world pass them by, it isn’t long being shattered the moment you press ​‘play’. Instead, Wallflowers’ 11 tracks burn with the contrarian power of artists used to driving against the grain, and the impassioned urgency of individuals with a life-or-death need to be heard. Moulded by the upheaval of the early 21st century – in the fractured geopolitics of their Ukrainian homeland, and tectonic shifts of modern heavy music – the quintet have already made themselves one of metal’s most talked about new outfits. But this is a record custom-tooled to seek bona fide stardom.

