Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Acushnet, MA

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Acushnet

Posted by 
Acushnet (MA) Weather Channel
Acushnet (MA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(ACUSHNET, MA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Acushnet:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0bbDl2H000

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Acushnet (MA) Weather Channel

Acushnet (MA) Weather Channel

Acushnet, MA
123
Followers
562
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Acushnet, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Haslet, TXPosted by
Haslet (TX) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Haslet

(HASLET, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Haslet. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Houlton, MEPosted by
Houlton (ME) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Houlton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Houlton: Wednesday, September 1: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight; Thursday, September 2: Rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight; Friday, September 3: Chance of light rain then
Gansevoort, NYPosted by
Gansevoort (NY) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Gansevoort

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gansevoort: Wednesday, September 1: Cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight; Thursday, September 2: Chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, September 3: Mostly sunny during
Wonder Lake, ILPosted by
Wonder Lake (IL) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Wonder Lake

(WONDER LAKE, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wonder Lake. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Lamar, SCPosted by
Lamar (SC) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Lamar

(LAMAR, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lamar. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Gansevoort, NYPosted by
Gansevoort (NY) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Gansevoort

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gansevoort: Tuesday, August 31: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, September 1: Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light rain overnight; Thursday, September 2: Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear
Blytheville, ARPosted by
Blytheville (AR) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Blytheville

(BLYTHEVILLE, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Blytheville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy