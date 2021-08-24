Pastaio is launching a new slushie series inspired by Soho’s coolest bars

Nowadays, there's a list for every kind of bar in the world. There are award-winning bars, and there are 'best bars' – all of these establishments offer a great beverage programme, service, decor, atmosphere, food, and a slew of talented bartenders behind the stick. But what makes a bar 'cool'? For Time Out's inaugural list of The World's Coolest Bars, it is defined by all of the things we mentioned above and then some. These bars are welcoming community spaces that highlight local talent and flavours. They are establishments that go above and beyond the call of duty and push the boundaries of today's drinking culture, one drink at a time. It's a place we will go to again and again and will recommend to our friends.