Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Pentagon moving to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for U.S. troops

By CBS News
KTSA
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited States Navy medical personnel prepare Moderna coronavirus vaccines at Camp Hansen on April 28, 2021 in Kin, Japan. Carl Court / Getty Images. The Defense Department announced Monday that it will move to make the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all U.S. service members, now that the vaccine has received the full approval of the Food and Drug Administration.Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a memo to the force this month that he would mandate the vaccine for the 1.3 million service members, either upon FDA approval or by mid-September with a waiver from President Biden. Vaccines have been voluntary for troops while they’re under emergency use authorization.

www.ktsa.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Covid 19 Vaccine#U S#The Defense Department#Fda#Marines#The Air Force#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden orders 5,000 US troops back to Afghanistan; threatens Taliban with US attack

President Joe Biden authorized thousands more U.S. troops to deploy to Afghanistan on Saturday as the Taliban continued to capture provincial capitals and was said to be closing in on Kabul. Biden said he’s authorized “approximately 5,000 US troops” to deploy based on “recommendations of our diplomatic, military, and intelligence...
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientist resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Vice

Anti-Vaxxers Move the Goalposts After FDA Approves COVID Vaccine

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday has boosted hopes that at least some of the millions of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. would change their minds. But right on cue, anti-vaxxer social media influencers and Republican politicians are finding new reasons to oppose the vaccine.
Militarycnycentral.com

Pentagon says US withdrawal from Afghanistan complete

WASHINGTON (SBG/AP) — The Pentagon announced that the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was complete, bringing to an end the 20-year war. The last of the U.S. military planes departed Kabul Monday afternoon at 3:29 p.m. EST. The operations concluded ahead of President Joe Biden's final deadline of Tues. Aug. 31, to carry out the final airlifts and remove the last of the American military personnel.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Former Trump Pentagon chief says U.S. troop withdrawal date was never fixed

Chris Miller, the Trump administration's last acting defense secretary, told CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time" Monday evening that there was never a concrete date to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Why it matters: Former President Trump has said President Biden should have stuck to the previous administration's May 1 deadline. But...
Aerospace & DefenseWXIA 11 Alive

Final US soldier of war in Afghanistan identified

The United States ended its nearly 20-year war in Afghanistan Monday and the Department of Defense has released the name of the final service member to step foot off Afghan soil. Hours ahead of President Joe Biden's Tuesday deadline for shutting down a final airlift, and thus ending the U.S....
MilitaryPosted by
St. Joseph Post

As US military leaves Kabul, many Americans remain

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the final five U.S. military transport aircraft lifted off out of Afghanistan Monday, they left behind up to 200 Americans and thousands of desperate Afghans who couldn’t get out and now must rely on the Taliban to allow their departure. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said...
U.S. PoliticsThegardenisland.com

More than 110M COVID vaccines sent to 60 countries, US says

WASHINGTON — The U.S. has donated and shipped more than 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 60 countries, ranging from Afghanistan to Zambia, the White House announced Tuesday. President Joe Biden highlighted the milestone in remarks updating the public on the U.S. strategy to slow the spread...
HealthUS News and World Report

Pentagon Set to Make Pfizer Vaccine Mandatory After FDA Approval

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon is preparing to issue updated guidance to require all U.S. service personnel to be vaccinated after Monday's approval of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. Kirby told a briefing the completion date for vaccine...

Comments / 0

Community Policy