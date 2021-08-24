Cancel
Califia Farms milks first-ever national TV spot with joyful musical number

By Kendra Clark
The Drum
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlant-based food and beverage brand Califia Farms has unveiled its first-ever national TV ad – a cheery musical homage to the many varieties of milk alternatives and their tastebud-titillating applications. The brand marketing initiative could help generate a valuable sales lift for the independently-owned brand. Popular plant-based milk substitute brand...

