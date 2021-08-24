Califia Farms milks first-ever national TV spot with joyful musical number

'The Office' Star Brian Baumgartner And Afro-Latinx Actress/Writer & Netflix's 'Gentefied' Star Julissa Calderon Join The Creators Of 'got milk?' In Parody News Ad Campaign. SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been said that "a lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes." An insightful remark about the rapid transmission of lies, leads us to conclude that in a world of more questions than answers, misinformation spreads faster than one's ability to decipher fact from fiction. Responding to these misleading facts may be difficult because the feeling of doubt is a tough competitor against any truth. Despite its role as a legacy, nutritional staple in the American home, milk is heading for the "canceled" list as many jump on new food alternatives. For its latest campaign, the California Milk Processor Board (CMPB), creator of the iconic 'got milk?', has set out to explore how people react when the most basic and most wholesome "good" things in life are thrown into question. The "Never Doubt What You Love" (NDWYL) parody news ad campaign launches today, running in English and Spanish, to put things straight and reassure people that they can simply trust their "good" instincts.