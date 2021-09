Tablets are versatile and ideal for families, creative professionals, and anyone who wants to pair the easy usability and portability of a mobile phone with the larger screen capacity of a laptop. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 for just $230 when you order from Best Buy today. That’s a $50 savings from its regularly marked price of $280. This tablet features an extra-large 10.4-inch display screen, Wi-Fi connectivity, and 64GB of internal memory to store games, photos, and more. This Samsung Galaxy tablet is a perfect budget option for families looking for a larger screen to share with the kids, so you can keep your phone to yourself.