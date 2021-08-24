Cancel
Billy Graham: Drugs are not the answer to man's troubled condition

Bowling Green Daily News
 9 days ago

QUESTION: My daughter battles depression and has become addicted to prescription drugs. She has a good life, really, but never seems to recognize how fortunate she is. How can I help her? – A.P. ANSWER: While battles rage around the world and storms gather in the human spirit, depression steals...

ReligionBowling Green Daily News

Billy Graham: Jesus paid the cost of your salvation with His blood

QUESTION: Is it really true that all a good person has to do is believe in Jesus to be saved and go to Heaven? – R.S. ANSWER: Just to say “believe in Jesus” can produce a false assurance of salvation because even the devil “believes in Jesus.” To believe in Jesus is to turn from a life of sin, receive Him as Savior, and follow Him as Lord by obeying His word. When this happens, a person’s desires change as they begin to follow His teachings found in the Bible.
ReligionBowling Green Daily News

Billy Graham: God will abolish evil when Christ returns

QUESTION: The more news I watch the more convinced I am that the Bible is right in predicting the conditions of the world when the end times near. Why do so many people blame God for problems the human race creates? – E.T. ANSWER: Jesus spoke of the coming of...
ReligionBowling Green Daily News

Billy Graham: God has opened up the door to mankind

QUESTION: Why do some say that organized religion is actually a bad thing? – R.B. ANSWER: A social media site once tried to develop a program “Religion of Individualism.” A British comedian targeted this trend in a short film called “How to Start a Religion.” Just a few years ago, a tech company began developing “How to Redesign a Religion.” Branding everything these days is big business and advertisers have not left religion out of the boom.
ReligionBowling Green Daily News

Billy Graham: Choices are demonstrated throughout the Bible

QUESTION: I have suddenly been thrust into being a parent to three teenagers. Growing up myself, I never struggled too much with making good decisions. My challenge today is trying to help my children understand the consequences that will come by making bad choices. – T.C. ANSWER: Lessons about making...
ReligionBowling Green Daily News

Billy Graham: God accepts all those who repent and turn from sin

QUESTION: Why do preachers say that God can do anything, yet the world travails? – L.G. ANSWER: The love of God is so great that man has difficulty accepting His supreme sacrifice designed to redeem the human race. But there is one thing God’s love cannot do. It cannot forgive the unrepentant sinner. The human race is called on throughout the Bible to repent of sin and rebellion and return to God.
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
WorldScience Focus

Fewer people are believing in God – but it’s not because of science

Britain is one of the most secular countries in the world. Belief in God has been declining, along with other indicators of religion, since polling began. In 1961, when a question about God was included in a survey by the National Opinion Polls, 91 per cent of Britons expressed belief. By 2018, according to the British Social Attitudes survey, that had fallen to 55 per cent of the population, with 26 per cent affirming that they’ve never believed.
Religionarcamax.com

Why do preachers say that God can do anything, yet the world travails?

Q: Why do preachers say that God can do anything, yet the world travails? – L.G. A: The love of God is so great that man has difficulty accepting His supreme sacrifice designed to redeem the human race. But there is one thing God’s love cannot do. It cannot forgive the unrepentant sinner. The human race is called on throughout the Bible to repent of sin and rebellion and return to God.
CelebritiesBlack Mountain News

Kathy Griffin refuses narcotic painkillers after lung surgery: 'I fear drugs' more than cancer

Kathy Griffin is updating fans about her recovery from lung surgery, saying she won't take narcotic pain killers after battling a prescription pill addiction. The 60-year-old comedian, who revealed her stage 1 lung cancer diagnosis earlier this week, took to Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday to share that the surgery she underwent to remove half her left lung "was a little more than I had anticipated."
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Why Prayer Must Be a Priority

A young man who had a very chaotic childhood spent a great deal of his time living with his grandparents, because his mother didn’t really have much time for him. As he got older, he made some bad decisions and found himself in a lifestyle of drug use. But he hung out with a group of guys who happened to walk past the home of a pastor and his wife every day.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Big Warning For Us All

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is sounding an alarm. If you are not vaccinated, you are in danger. If you are vaccinated, there are risks also. And if we don't stop the virus from spreading, more mutations may develop—and they may be even worse than Delta. Fauci spoke with Katie Couric, and gave 10 essential pieces of advice that could save your life. some of them new. Read on for each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

The Pfizer CEO Just Made This Chilling COVID Prediction

There has been no shortage of curveballs that the pandemic has thrown at health experts and officials. Unfortunately, even as the scientific community continues to better understand COVID-19 and how to stop its spread with safety measures and effective vaccines, the virus itself can change with subtle mutations that can make our current protective measures instantly outdated. Now, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has offered a prediction that a COVID variant that's completely vaccine-resistant will "likely" emerge at some point in the future.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.

