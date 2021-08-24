Cancel
Ukraine leader stresses NATO, EU ties on independence day

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president has urged closer ties between the ex-Soviet nation and NATO and the European Union in a speech marking the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence. Ukraine celebrated its independence day on Tuesday with a military parade in the capital Kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a strong Ukraine is a country that “becomes NATO’s Enhanced Opportunities Partner” and is “supported by others when it applies to join the European Union.” Ukraine declared its sovereignty immediately after the failed hard-line coup against reformist Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev in August 1991. The anniversary comes amid heightened tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

