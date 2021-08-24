Paralympics open in empty stadium — just like Olympics

The US Open Tennis Championship started Monday (Aug. 30) at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City — and the stadium is visible from space. Maxar Technologies released a satellite view of the facilities on Monday to celebrate the championship, which is one of the oldest tennis tournaments in the world. The U.S. Open will see the world's best players come to Flushing, Queens to compete in the annual event. Chronologically, it is the fourth and final "Grand Slam" tournament of the year, and the venue in Flushing Meadows park is one of the largest public tennis facilities in the world.