Eagles cut some guys

By Jimmy Kempski
phillyvoice.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles announced on Monday evening that they waived WR Hakeem Butler, WR Jhamon Ausbon, CB Lavert Hill, and C Harry Crider. The Eagles' roster now sits at 81 players. They'll have one more cut to make on Tuesday. • WR Hakeem Butler: Formerly the first pick in the...

NFLnfltraderumors.co

Eagles Cut Four Players

The Philadelphia Eagles announced via Twitter on Monday that they’ve waived four players including WR Jhamon Ausbon, WR Hakeem Butler, C Harry Crider, and CB Lavert Hill. Butler, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3.3 million with Arizona. However, Butler was placed on injured reserve last year before being waived coming out of training camp last year.
