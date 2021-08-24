Cancel
Discover Your Next Great Read at This Bookstore and Café in Westerly Rhode Island

By Sara Dager
Only In Rhode Island
Only In Rhode Island
 9 days ago

One of the greatest and most simple pleasures in life is curling up with a good book and a tasty cup of coffee or tea. Reading is such a great way to take some time for yourself and practice a little affordable self care. Sometimes though, the most fun thing about reading is searching for your next favorite book, and we have a great spot for you to do just that!

Savoy Bookshop is conveniently located in downtown Westerly and is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wWQlD_0bbDaUGY00
Savoy Bookshop and Cafe/Facebook

The interior is warm and welcoming to readers of all sorts, with a beautiful open sitting area right in front that gets lots of natural sunlight!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ygrl_0bbDaUGY00
Savoy Bookshop and Cafe/Facebook

The store features two floors packed to the gills with books for all kinds of readers, from casual to voracious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWJBq_0bbDaUGY00
Savoy Bookshop and Cafe/Facebook

It seems like you could wander the stacks for hours looking for the perfect book, and that's totally welcome, but rest assured, this collection is carefully curated to make sure you find something that you are guaranteed to love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJ6VF_0bbDaUGY00
Savoy Bookshop and Cafe/Facebook

Best of all, Savoy Bookshop caters to readers of all ages, with elementary, middle grade, young adult, and adult choices of all genres. There are even some choice toys and gifts sprinkled throughout the shop as a little bonus!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JoFOs_0bbDaUGY00
Savoy Bookshop and Cafe/Facebook

We love that this bookshop is also a café, so you can indulge your coffee craving while you're shopping, or sit and enjoy a drink while reading your new purchase!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eq6Vc_0bbDaUGY00
Savoy Bookshop and Cafe/Facebook

You can also look to Savoy Bookshop for fun events like readings, signings, and workshops!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJcOA_0bbDaUGY00
Savoy Bookshop and Cafe/Facebook

There are often notable writers and community members in the shop speaking on their career. This really is a one stop shop for all literary enthusiasts!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jb8zk_0bbDaUGY00
Savoy Bookshop and Cafe/Facebook

It seems like any reader would be satisfied by the offerings at Savoy Bookshop and Café. Are you planning a visit soon? Make sure you follow their Facebook page and give their website a look for information on new releases and exciting events!

