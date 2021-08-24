Discover Your Next Great Read at This Bookstore and Café in Westerly Rhode Island

One of the greatest and most simple pleasures in life is curling up with a good book and a tasty cup of coffee or tea. Reading is such a great way to take some time for yourself and practice a little affordable self care. Sometimes though, the most fun thing about reading is searching for your next favorite book, and we have a great spot for you to do just that!

Savoy Bookshop is conveniently located in downtown Westerly and is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The interior is warm and welcoming to readers of all sorts, with a beautiful open sitting area right in front that gets lots of natural sunlight!

The store features two floors packed to the gills with books for all kinds of readers, from casual to voracious.

It seems like you could wander the stacks for hours looking for the perfect book, and that's totally welcome, but rest assured, this collection is carefully curated to make sure you find something that you are guaranteed to love.

Best of all, Savoy Bookshop caters to readers of all ages, with elementary, middle grade, young adult, and adult choices of all genres. There are even some choice toys and gifts sprinkled throughout the shop as a little bonus!

We love that this bookshop is also a café, so you can indulge your coffee craving while you're shopping, or sit and enjoy a drink while reading your new purchase!

You can also look to Savoy Bookshop for fun events like readings, signings, and workshops!

There are often notable writers and community members in the shop speaking on their career. This really is a one stop shop for all literary enthusiasts!

It seems like any reader would be satisfied by the offerings at Savoy Bookshop and Café. Are you planning a visit soon? Make sure you follow their Facebook page and give their website a look for information on new releases and exciting events!

