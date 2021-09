In 2020, Hades was officially released, coming out if its Early Access phase and unleashing itself upon the unsuspecting video game world. Since then it’s been heralded as one of the finest titles in recent memory, and becoming Supergiant’s darling in the process. We’re now almost a year into the game’s full release, and it’s making some more waves in the community. The game has achieved a new accolade, and a fairly unique one at that. Hades recently launched for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/Series S, and it was critically acclaimed once again. This gave Hades some more high ratings on Metacritic, a 93 and a 94, which means that it’s now the highest rated next-generation title on review site.