Rivian has filed for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) with the SEC confidentially and is seeking an initial valuation of $80 billion, according to reports. Rivian, an electric car company headed by founder and CEO RJ Scaringe, is set to deliver its first vehicles in September. Ahead of the first deliveries of the R1T, Rivian has confidentially filed for its IPO, according to Bloomberg. Sources also stated that Rivian would seek an $80 billion valuation, which would make it the sixth-most valuable car company in the world, displacing General Motors with a valuation of $72.22 billion. Daimler is fifth with an $89.76 billion valuation.