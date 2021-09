Editor’s note: As he traditionally does every August, Brian Greenspun is turning over his Where I Stand column to others this month. In presenting this year’s series of columns from community leaders, we feel it is important that our readers, trying to emerge from the ravages of the pandemic, hear from some of the people who can help guide us to better tomorrows. Today’s guest is Kumud Acharya, president of the Desert Research Institute (DRI). He leads more than 450 scientists, engineers and research support staff who rank among the top in the world in their specialties at campuses in Las Vegas and Reno.