Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

AZFGD owes no explanation

WMI Central
 9 days ago

This is in response to Cindy Miller’s letter in the August 20 Independent. The AZFGD owes no one any explanation. They did exactly what the law and good sense required. A 500-pound cat is a dangerous predator. One that has found his way to a developed neighborhood has obviously lost its fear of humans. Mountain lions, particularly males, have a very large range. There are no places in Arizona far enough from human occupation to safely release a carnivorous predator with no fear of humans.

www.wmicentral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Food#No Fear#Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Show Low, AZWMI Central

Incredible act of love

Thursday, on “National Dog Day,” I saw the love of a man for his dog, and it was tragic. I was driving back from looking at some rental property when I came across a fresh automobile verses pickup crash on White Mountain Road in Show Low. I saw a man...
Aerospace & Defensecowboystatedaily.com

Slain Wyoming Marine’s Family Walked Out on Meeting With Biden

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The family of the Wyoming Marine killed in a terrorist attack on Thursday refused to meet with President Joe Biden following a solemn ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday. Roice McCollum, sister of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum,...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Most Common Symptoms of the Delta Variant

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the predominant strain circulating in the U.S., responsible for up to 94% of current cases. Not only is Delta much more infectious than previous variants, it may be causing symptoms that are different than those previously associated with COVID-19. Researchers are studying this possibility and haven't released official findings, but one crowd-sourced study points up some significant differences. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PetsHello Magazine

3 most loving dog breeds for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
California StatePosted by
Whiskey Riff

California Man Tackles 350-Pound Bear, Punches It In The Face To Rescue His Dog

Would you rather fist fight a bear or wrestle an alligator?. Because in the past couple weeks, that’s exactly what two dog owners had to do to save their pups. In Florida, we saw a 74-year-old man dive into a pond after his young pup was snatched by a gator. He managed to pry the gator’s jaws open and get the pup to safety, but his hands got pretty chewed up in the process. And now, we have a California man who went toe-to-toe with a bear to rescue his pup.
Animalspetmd.com

Why Do Dogs Eat Cat Poop?

So your dog comes over, wagging their tail furiously, and eager for some kisses. But then you notice a few crumbles of cat litter stuck in the fur around your dog’s mouth, and you immediately know what has happened. Your dog has been raiding the litter box again. Gross, right?
Religionnorthernpublicradio.org

Perspective: Christianity And COVID

To know me is to know I’m a Christian. I don’t wear my beliefs or faith on my sleeve nor do I press my faith on others. Given my complex life journey, I still can’t believe I pastor the church I grew up in. My faith is the guiding light in my life and I hope people see something different in me simply by my engagement with people without ever disclosing my religion. There’s a plethora of “Christian” engagements based on biblical interpretation, doctrine, and theology. Some are so far removed from the origin of the Gospel, it’s extremely concerning.
AnimalsTelegraph

Where’s Geronimo? Decoy alpacas could be deployed in ‘Spartacus’ tactic

Executioners of Geronimo, the condemned alpaca, may arrive to find it hidden among four identical animals in a field, as supporters vowed to obstruct the killing. The animal has tested positive for bovine TB and is due to be euthanised on the orders of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).
Petsakc.org

Can Dogs Get Hiccups?

Hiccups are normal for humans, but what about for dogs? Rest assured, hiccups are normal for canines, too. Just like in humans, a spasm in the diaphragm, the muscle under the lungs, causes hiccups in dogs. The spasm causes the glottis, the opening between the vocal cords, to close abruptly. This results in a “hic” sound. Puppies will sometimes get hiccups after eating or drinking too fast, when they are tired, when they are very excited, or when they’re too cold.
Show Low, AZWMI Central

Timberland Acres pays tribute to 13 U.S. military killed in Afghanistan

SHOW LOW — The White Mountains of Arizona is a patriotic community and the home of many veterans who have served our country in the military. On Sunday, Aug. 29, in support of the 13 members of the U.S. military who were killed in a non-combat evacuation operation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan, a number of residents in Timberland Acres honored the fallen.
AnimalsBBC

Geronimo the alpaca should be studied not killed, vets say

Leading vets have called on the government to stop the culling of Geronimo the alpaca and urged he is studied for science instead. The 13 vets, including a former senior government official, said they had "grave reservations" about two positive tests for tuberculosis he gave in 2017. In a letter,...
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: 3 Guys Rescue Cow Stuck in Tree Following Hurricane Ida

Cows can end up in some pretty strange situations. It wasn’t too long ago that one was spotted in the back seat of a car at a McDonald’s Drive-Thru. Across the world, a sandy beach was shut down after being overrun by “unusually aggressive cows” that actually injured multiple tourists. And we’ve all seen the iconic scenes of cows swirling around and around, stuck in a tornado’s grand force. But have you ever seen a cow stuck in a tree? You might be thinking, “Holy cow! How did that even happen?” Well, we have Hurricane Ida to thank for that one.
SciencePosted by
The Week

The simplest explanation for the Delta surge is still the best one

As the Delta variant continues to sweep through countries around the world, including countries like Australia that were once poster children for a zero-COVID strategy, it's understandable that anxiety is on the rise. Is vaccine effectiveness waning so fast that we'll all need booster shots? Is Delta more dangerous to younger people? Do we all need to go back into lockdown? And the flip side to anxiety is fatalism: If vaccine effectiveness fades so fast, why bother getting the shot in the first place?
Agriculturehoodline.com

Animal rights activist invade Fisherman’ Wharf In-N-Out to protest factory farming

There is only one In-N-Out in the City and County of San Francisco, and every burger-loving local knows that it’s located at Fisherman’s Wharf. But the animal rights crowd knows that too, and this weekend one such group enveloped the entire dining room, exterior storefront, and other side of the street in a giant protest over animal cruelty and the lack of sustainable beef.

Comments / 0

Community Policy