AZFGD owes no explanation
This is in response to Cindy Miller's letter in the August 20 Independent. The AZFGD owes no one any explanation. They did exactly what the law and good sense required. A 500-pound cat is a dangerous predator. One that has found his way to a developed neighborhood has obviously lost its fear of humans. Mountain lions, particularly males, have a very large range. There are no places in Arizona far enough from human occupation to safely release a carnivorous predator with no fear of humans.
