Kansas City, MO

Woman found fatally injured in crashed car had been shot

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a woman who was found fatally injured inside a crashed car had been shot. Police say in a news release that officers were called around 8 p.m. Monday to the Parkview neighborhood for a crash along Independence Avenue. Arriving officers found the car on its side and a woman inside the car who had been shot. Paramedics who arrived pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Police later identified her as 27-year-old Randie Smith. No other injuries were reported, and police have not announced any arrests in the case.

