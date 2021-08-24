Poland claims neighbor invites migrants, pushes them across
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister is insisting that efforts by Middle Eastern migrants to enter the European Union country from neighboring Belarus are part of an organized bid by the Minsk regime to sow political instability in the EU. Poland says it has sent tents, blankets, power generators and other items to help a group of some 30 refugees and migrants who have been stuck at the country’s border with Belarus for more than two weeks. Poland and other neighbors of Belarus accuse the government in Minsk of using the migrant flows to retaliate for the EU imposing sanctions on Belarusian officials. Almost 3,000 migrants have tried to enter Poland illegally from Belarus this month alone.abc17news.com
Comments / 0