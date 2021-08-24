Cancel
Pets

Pet of the Week: Danny: Loving kitty, needs forever home

By admin
The Voice
The Voice
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny is a male Domestic Shorthair Brown Tiger who was born April 11, 2021. Danny will make sure to interrupt whatever you are doing when he feels he needs some attention and is very loving. He enjoys playing with his brothers, toys, plastic bottle caps or whatever else he can find to chase around.

thevoice.us

The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

