There's nothing particularly special about "The Protege," starring Maggie Q as an un-killable master assassin, until there is. That special comes along in the form of Michael Keaton, who slides into the film about a third of the way through its running time and changes it from a rote action vehicle into a waltz of sorts. And it just goes to prove the old saying, everything is better with a little bit of Michael Keaton. (Wait, you mean that's not an actual saying? Well, it should be.)