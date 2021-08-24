Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dekalb County, TN

24/7 Nurses to be provided at the Jail for Inmate Healthcare (View video here)

wjle.com
 9 days ago

A new company will be providing nurses around the clock, seven days a week for inmate healthcare at the DeKalb County Jail starting in September. During Monday night’s monthly meeting, the County Commission adopted a recommendation of the Health, Education & Public Welfare Committee to enter into a contract with Fast Access of Chattanooga to provide 24/7 nurses at the jail. The annual cost will be $377,880, which is an increase of $134,223 above what the county pays under its current contract with Advanced Correctional Healthcare of Franklin for providing a 12 hour, seven day a week nurse for inmate healthcare at the jail. The deal expires August 31.

www.wjle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dekalb County, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Health
County
Dekalb County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Inmates#Nursing Care#Health Care#The County Commission#Fast Access#Ekg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Anti-abortion endgame is much bigger than Texas

(CNN) — Starting Wednesday, someone seeking an abortion in Texas found themselves in a dystopia worthy of "Brave New World." That's because Texas, with a measure signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, has authorized "any person" who does not work for the state or city government to bring a civil lawsuit against any doctor who performs an abortion after six weeks -- or anyone who aids or abets in the procedure. At the same time, Texas has rewritten the rules of civil lawsuits, changing where abortion providers can be forced to go to court, whether they can receive attorneys' fees and when they have standing to sue on their patients' behalf.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Manchin warns Democrats: Hit 'pause' on Biden's $3.5T plan

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Democrats should hit "pause" on President Biden ’s $3.5 trillion spending package, firing a significant warning shot at his party’s top legislative priority. Manchin, during remarks this week at a West Virginia Chamber of Commerce event pointed to concerns about “runaway inflation,” the delta variant...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Hill

Apple to let media apps link to outside payment options

Apple will let apps for media content link to their own websites for users to set up and manage accounts, including subscription payments, the tech giant said Wednesday. The stark change in Apple’s previous rules that barred developers from linking to alternative payment options within the app will close the Japan Fair Trade Commission's (JFTC) investigation into the Silicon Valley giant, but the update will be applied globally and go into effect early next year, according to Apple’s blog post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy