24/7 Nurses to be provided at the Jail for Inmate Healthcare (View video here)

24/7 Nurses to be provided at the Jail for Inmate Healthcare
A new company will be providing nurses around the clock, seven days a week for inmate healthcare at the DeKalb County Jail starting in September. During Monday night’s monthly meeting, the County Commission adopted a recommendation of the Health, Education & Public Welfare Committee to enter into a contract with Fast Access of Chattanooga to provide 24/7 nurses at the jail. The annual cost will be $377,880, which is an increase of $134,223 above what the county pays under its current contract with Advanced Correctional Healthcare of Franklin for providing a 12 hour, seven day a week nurse for inmate healthcare at the jail. The deal expires August 31.www.wjle.com
