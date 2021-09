The moment I heard that there was a goose here in New Bedford named "Pickle," I had to meet her. Pickle is an emperor goose who currently resides at the Buttonwood Park Zoo among seven other emperor geese. Unlike the other geese in her gaggle, Pickle was born with a deformity called mandibular prognathism, which means her top bill is shorter than her bottom one and one of her eyes bulges out a little more than the other. Nonetheless, the 14-month-old goose has learned to eat and interact just fine.