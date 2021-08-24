Cancel
Edinboro, PA

Edinboro grad shares advice for incoming Fighting Scots

edinboro.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“When you step out of your comfort zone, the next risk will feel easier and you may find yourself stepping up to something you hadn't imagined for yourself.”. I credit Edinboro for my success working in higher education. My campus involvements, the relationships I formed and the two degrees I earned prepared me for my future. Edinboro gave me the opportunity to step out of my comfort zone and to step up and lead. I considered transferring from Edinboro, but some special faculty, friends and staff changed my mind. When I realized that I wasn't going to reach my goal of teaching early childhood education, they helped me see a path forward, putting my strengths to use in a new major. Their dedication to my success and the feeling of family that they created for me at Edinboro is what kept me there.

