A restaurant owner in Estate Smithfield on St. Croix reported to police Thursday that she had been robbed at gunpoint while leaving work. According to the V.I. Police Department, at 2:30 p.m. Thursday the 911 emergency call center dispatched officers to the Belly Full Bar & Restaurant in Estate Smithfield to investigate a robbery. The owner of the establishment reported as she was leaving for the day she was approached by a slim Black male, wearing a black hoodie and a red shirt, brandishing a firearm and demanded her valuables.