With the S&P 500 on a seven-month winning streak, it may be hard to imagine that an equity market correction could be imminent. However, it is a possibility that investors should acknowledge — while remembering that corrections are natural and not as ominous as full-fledged bear markets. In a recent note to clients, Morgan Stanley U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson says that it’s possible the S&P 500 could experience a 10% retrenchment before the end of this year.