Maggie Q would sign up for sequel to The Protege

So just over the horizon, after clearing a couple of weeks, Labor Day looms over the cinematic landscape. Not only is it a time for heading back to school and cooler temps, but at the multiplex, it ushers in more serious somber fare. So the studios want Summer to go out with a bang, actually several “bangs” with the release of this weekend’s high body count thriller. Sure, we’ve had several action flicks in F9, JUNGLE CRUISE, and BLACK WIDOW, but nothing that’s gotten really, well, messy and R-rated since THE HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD a couple of months ago, which followed NOBODY. We haven’t had a visit from that efficient Mr. Wick in a couple of years now. So, in the meantime, how about a “Joan Wick”, a ruthless female super-assassin? Well, this weekend the bullets will be flying, courtesy of the lady known as THE PROTEGE.
