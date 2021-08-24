Don’t Force People to Come Back to the Office Full Time

During a pandemic that upended life as we knew it, brought constant bouts of worry, and forced us into social isolation, our pets have been a lifeline. Touch-starved and lonely during three national lockdowns and a year of social restrictions, more than three million households in the UK adopted a new pet, boosting the number of family dogs to 12 million. One study, led by researchers at the University of York and the University College London, found a positive link between pet ownership and a reduction in the deterioration of mental health as well as a smaller increase in loneliness...