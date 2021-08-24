Don’t Force People to Come Back to the Office Full Time
A few firms, most notably Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, have recently moved to return their employees to the office full-time. Their stated reasons are that face-to-face interactions are better for collaboration and that employees are less productive at home. Perhaps a darker rationale is to purge nonconformists, with one senior manager declaring “Goldman does not want to hire people for whom the most important thing is how many days they have to spend in the office.”hbr.org
Comments / 0