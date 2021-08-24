Driver Services Mobile Unit Deploys To Assist Flood Victims
NASHVILLE – In an effort to help citizens directly impacted by the devastating flash flooding across the state, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) Driver Services division has deployed a mobile unit to issue duplicate or photo identification licenses. A Driver Services mobile unit will be stationed at McEwen High School, 335 Melrose Street, McEwen, Tennessee from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. CST August 24-27. Future dates and locations will be determined based on need. No services will be issued from the mobile unit to the general public during this time, only flood victims.www.tn.gov
Comments / 0