Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 Appealing IPOs For Your Buy List

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 9 days ago

With no shortage of fresh companies for investors to choose from in 2021 thanks to a burst of IPO activity, it can be difficult to keep track of the sheer amount of newly public companies to consider investing in. During Q2, global IPO volumes rose 150% and proceeds rose by 215% year-over-year to deliver the best performing second quarter for the IPO market in 20 years. The market is clearly flush with new businesses that are looking to take advantage of massive liquidity in the financial system and an equity market that shows no signs of slowing down. All of this adds up to plenty of appealing new IPOs to consider purchasing.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipos#Linkedin#Ipo#Cflt#Linkedin#Intc#Expedia#Expe#Humana#The Beauty Health Co#Hydrafacial#Weber Inc Lrb#Webr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

Ignore The Haters: These 6%+ Dividends Are Strong Buys Now

If anyone tells you that all the big dividends have been bought up in this inflated market, do yourself a favor: tune them out. Because while stocks are up—and dividend yields are down as a result—there are still high, cheap payouts to be had out there. And we closed-end fund (CEF) investors know exactly where to find them. In a moment, we’ll nail down a couple of funds that are still attractively priced today, and they pay you 6%+ dividends, to boot.
Stocksinvesting.com

Bitcoin above $50,000, Cardano above $3 as cryptocurrencies surge

Investing.com – Major cryptocurrencies were surging higher on Thursday morning with Bitcoin trading back above $50,000 and the new number three cryptocurrency, Cardano , trading above $3.00 for the first time. Weak ADP (NASDAQ: ADP ) lifts prices?. Wednesday’s ADP employment report was worse than expected, with ADP reporting just...
Stocksinvesting.com

Online broker CMC sounds profit warning as market volatility eases

(Reuters) - Online trading platform CMC Markets cut its annual earnings outlook by up to 80 million pounds ($110.24 million) on Thursday as reduced market volatility resulted in lower transaction volumes across new and existing clients. CMC, which facilitates the trade of complex financial instruments, had raised its outlook multiple...
Stocksinvesting.com

10 Top Trending WallStreetBets Stocks For September 2021

Although only becoming a household name in 2020, WallStreetBets was created as a sub-category of the Reddit forum in 2010. The subreddit community shares a passion for high-risk trades and has a particular focus on stocks that carry a high short-selling risk. MarketBeat tracks the number of mentions a company...
Stocksinvesting.com

Hillrom Jumps as Baxter Buys Medical Equipment Maker for $12.4 Billion

Investing.com – Hillrom stock (NYSE:HRC) traded 4.4% higher and Baxter (NYSE:BAX) 0.5% up in Thursday’s premarket as the two companies agreed to combine. As per the terms, Baxter will pay $156 for each share of Hillrom, a 7.5% premium to the stock’s closing on Wednesday. That assigns the company an equity value of $10.5 billion, and a total enterprise value including debt of $12.4 billion.
Stocksinvesting.com

ASX 200 Extends Losses at Close

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 dipped 41.4 points or 0.55% to 7485.7 on Thursday, extending losses of 0.1% in the previous session as mining stocks fell after iron ore prices retreated overnight, while many companies were lower as they began trading ex-dividend. On the coronavirus front, New South Wales added...
Stocksinvesting.com

ChargePoint Rises Premarket; Chewy, Five Below and Hormel Fall

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Thursday, September 2nd. Please refresh for updates. ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) stock soared over 15% after the EV-charging infrastructure company raised its guidance for the year as EV penetration in Europe and the U.S. advanced faster than expected in the second quarter. Chewy...
Stocksinvesting.com

ChargePoint Soars on Higher Guidance, Revenue Beat

Investing.com – ChargePoint stock (NYSE:CHPT) soared 12% in Thursday’s premarket trading as the company raised its guidance following second-quarter record revenue that beat estimates. Increased mobility as a result of reopening of economies boosted revenue. Growth was significant in North America and Europe across the commercial, fleet and residential verticals.
Stocksinvesting.com

Morgan Stanley Stick to Their Buy Rating for Anaplan Inc

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst Stan Zlotsky maintained a Buy rating on Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Inc on Thursday, setting a price target of $80, which is approximately 20.92% above the present share price of $66.16. Zlotsky expects Anaplan Inc to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.36 for the third quarter of...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 “Perfect 10” Growth Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

Every investor wants to buy into a stock that’s primed for growth. The trick in successful investing is finding those stocks. What makes this difficult is the truth of the old market cliché, that past performance will not guarantee future returns. Indeed, past performance may not be a guarantee of...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

IPO Stocks To Buy And Watch: SEO Leader Semrush Breaks Out Past New Buy Point

Among the top IPO stocks to buy and watch, SEO leader Semrush (SEMR) is trying to break out past a new buy point. The stock is on IBD's IPO Leaders list. IPO Stocks To Buy And Watch: Semrush Boston-based Semrush creates tools for digital marketing, including software for digital media measurement and analytics. The…
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Overlooked Blue-Chip Stocks to Add to Your Buy List Now

Believe it or not, many blue-chip stocks stop receiving the attention that they often deserve. In many cases, these high-quality businesses haven’t changed or have actually improved. Despite that, the stock prices languish or decline as investors’ attention shifts to other industries or sectors. Sometimes it’s penny stocks, meme stocks,...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

If Another Stimulus Check Comes, Put Roku Stock on Your Buy List

Roku is seriously growing its advertising base. The stock is expensive, but its price is matched by its growth prospects. Economic stimulus checks from Washington have been a feature of the pandemic, and as the fourth wave of COVID-19 in the U.S. continues to intensify, the federal government could conclude it needs to distribute another round of them. Many Americans may need those stimulus funds to cover basic needs, and others will use them to pay down debt.
Stockscfodive.com

Direct-listing IPO companies outpacing S&P 500

The share value of companies that went public using a direct listing within a study period rose 64.4% compared to 26.8% for traditional IPO companies, The Wall Street Journal reported using a University of Florida analysis. Only 10 companies have gone public using the direct method since the Securities and...
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Online Platforms On Tap For IPO Listings

Platforms – the online kind – were among the notable filings through this past week for firms seeking to go public. To that end, the shopping segment of the IPO/SPAC Tracker for planned listings year to date stands at 15. Banking, a segment that has gathered continued momentum throughout the year, stands at 48.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Recent IPOs Still Worth Buying

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS), Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO), and McAfee Corporation (MCFE) are three examples of stocks that IPO'd in the past 12 months that are commonly overlooked simply because the IPO euphoria is fading. The fact that each of these stocks has a B POWR rating grade makes them that much more intriguing.IPOs generate a lot of hype in their first few weeks of trading but then are often forgotten. However, these shares can have more upside especially if institutional investors are building positions in them. These inflows are often balanced by insiders selling as lockup periods expire. But, buying into these periods can be great opportunities especially with high-quality companies.
StocksWoonsocket Call

Top Canadian Marijuana Stocks To Buy? 2 To For Your Robinhood List Now In August

Are you looking for top marijuana stocks to buy before September? Currently, the best cannabis stocks to invest in have begun showing some upside this week. For the past six months, the cannabis sector has been declining in market value. This has left many top pot stocks trading at some of their lowest price points in 2021. On the other hand, leading cannabis companies have been delivering strong revenue growth in this latest round of earnings.
StocksInvestorPlace

5 Blockchain ETFs to Buy If You’re Excited About Cryptocurrency

The cooling appetite for cryptos stands in sharp contrast to the increasing number of cryptocurrency (exchange traded funds) ETF filings, with at least 18 applications tabled this year. ETFs offer a unique way of investing in a sector indirectly. Nevertheless, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler dampened...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Fintech Is Down 79% Since Its IPO: Is It a Buy?

Root is a young insurer that wants to eliminate credit scores from insurance policies using vast amounts of data and AI. The insurer has experienced some growing pains as it sees increasing losses in its recent earnings period. It recently announced a partnership with Carvana. Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is a young...
Businesssgbonline.com

Swiss Running Brand On Files For IPO

On, the Swiss running brand, has filed for an initial public offering in the U.S.*. In April, sources told Bloomberg that On had started preparing for its IPO that was projected to value the business at about $5 billion. Sources told Reuters in April that the company could seek a valuation of between $4 billion and $6 billion in its IPO.

Comments / 0

Community Policy