3 Appealing IPOs For Your Buy List

With no shortage of fresh companies for investors to choose from in 2021 thanks to a burst of IPO activity, it can be difficult to keep track of the sheer amount of newly public companies to consider investing in. During Q2, global IPO volumes rose 150% and proceeds rose by 215% year-over-year to deliver the best performing second quarter for the IPO market in 20 years. The market is clearly flush with new businesses that are looking to take advantage of massive liquidity in the financial system and an equity market that shows no signs of slowing down. All of this adds up to plenty of appealing new IPOs to consider purchasing.