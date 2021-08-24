MSU Football Burning Question: Who will be Spartans’ top offensive threat this season?

Who will be Michigan State’s top offensive threat in what should be a much improved Spartans’ offense this season? The Spartans Wire staff have a few guys in mind to keep an eye on this fall.

With the Michigan State 2021 season set to kick off next week, the Spartans Wire staff is offering up their thoughts and insight on numerous hot topics and burning questions surrounding the team. That includes a look at Michigan State’s offense and who could potentially stand out as the team’s top offensive threat.

Here’s who the Spartans Wire staff thinks will have a big season for the Michigan State offense:

Andrew Brewster

Kenneth Walker III (RB)

For a team that didn’t have a great year last season, this offense has a lot of weapons, but I think it will be a new addition in Kenneth Walker who puts up the biggest numbers. Don’t sleep on Eli Collins though, but I think Walker will have the biggest impact.

Cory Linsner

Jayden Reed (WR)

One constant this team will have is Jayden Reed. A great route runner and a playmaker, Reed is always finding himself open in the passing game and will be a huge asset to the Spartans’ offense.

Robert Bondy

Jayden Reed (WR)

I’m inclined to go with Kenneth Walker III as well but with the Spartans’ backfield is so loaded I wouldn’t be surprised if there are games where his carries are down and he doesn’t have as much of an impact. So I’m also picking wide receiver Jayden Reed, with my expectation being that he’ll be involved in the Spartans’ offense every week.

Reed leads a solid Michigan State wide receiver corps and enters this year off a decent 2020 season. I anticipate him and Jalen Nailor leading the Spartans’ passing attack this fall and could see him finishing with close to 1,000 receiving yards this season.

