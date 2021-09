(Isabella, MN) — The U.S. Forest Service is confirming damage done by the massive Greenwood Fire. About 12 homes and 57 outbuildings have been destroyed since the lightning-caused fire exploded near Isabella August 15th. Luckily, some moderate weather has helped slow the fire, which has spread out over almost 26-thousand acres. Nearly 500 fire crew members continue to battle the blaze in hopes of having it fully contained in the beginning of September.