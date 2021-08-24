Wiregrass director named a Veteran Champion
VALDOSTA — Tabora Temple, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College military and veteran services director, is a 2021 Veteran Champions of the Year in Higher Education. She is one of the people featured in the August issue of G.I. Jobs Magazine, college officials said in a statement. Temple served in the Air Force from 1989-2013 and was recognized for her passion for helping student veterans excel at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.www.valdostadailytimes.com
