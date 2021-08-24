Cancel
Traeger Is A Smoking Hot Stock

Cover picture for the articleTraeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) has been a smoking hot issue since its IPO only a few short weeks ago. The company manufactures and markets a range of BBQ grilling products that are supported by a healthy digital platform its users love. The company just emerged from its quiet period and scored not 1, but 9 major sell-side comments before the open of trading. The general consensus among the analyst is very bullish. Only one of the nine ranks the stock at neutral but in our eyes, even that is equal to a buy when coming from a sell-sider. With more of the analyst than not rating the stock at outperform or overweight, we feel the $31.13 consensus estimate is a bit too low.

