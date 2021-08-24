Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Tuesday's Daily Pulse

floridatrend.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurricane Center watching 3 new potential storms: 2 have 50% odds development and higher. It is August after all, and the tropics are staying active. As the remnants of Henri soak parts of New England with heavy rainfall, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring three additional areas for tropical development — all having significant chances of becoming a depression or a storm within the next five days. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. The "peak" of the season falls on Sept. 10. More from the Orlando Sentinel and WTSP.

www.floridatrend.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Confidence#Seaworld Orlando#Extreme Weather#Daily Pulse#The Orlando Sentinel#Leon County Circuit#Republican#Ap#The Caribbean Forecasters#Miami Herald#Democrat#Sarasota Herald Tribune#Tampa Bay Times#Seaworld Orlando#Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Anti-abortion endgame is much bigger than Texas

(CNN) — Starting Wednesday, someone seeking an abortion in Texas found themselves in a dystopia worthy of "Brave New World." That's because Texas, with a measure signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, has authorized "any person" who does not work for the state or city government to bring a civil lawsuit against any doctor who performs an abortion after six weeks -- or anyone who aids or abets in the procedure. At the same time, Texas has rewritten the rules of civil lawsuits, changing where abortion providers can be forced to go to court, whether they can receive attorneys' fees and when they have standing to sue on their patients' behalf.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Manchin warns Democrats: Hit 'pause' on Biden's $3.5T plan

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Democrats should hit "pause" on President Biden ’s $3.5 trillion spending package, firing a significant warning shot at his party’s top legislative priority. Manchin, during remarks this week at a West Virginia Chamber of Commerce event pointed to concerns about “runaway inflation,” the delta variant...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Hill

Apple to let media apps link to outside payment options

Apple will let apps for media content link to their own websites for users to set up and manage accounts, including subscription payments, the tech giant said Wednesday. The stark change in Apple’s previous rules that barred developers from linking to alternative payment options within the app will close the Japan Fair Trade Commission's (JFTC) investigation into the Silicon Valley giant, but the update will be applied globally and go into effect early next year, according to Apple’s blog post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy