There’s much more to Eureka Springs than meets the eye. The town is full of subterranean secrets, and the best way to learn about them is the Downtown-N-Underground Tour! Fun for all ages, the guided tour will show you Eureka Springs like never before.

From great shopping to historic buildings, there’s a lot to see and do in downtown Eureka Springs.

But if you want to get a behind-the-scenes look at the area, the Downtown-N-Underground Tour is the way to go!

Hosted by Underground Eureka Tour, the 75-minute adventure will take you to places you’ve only wondered about, including the underground area of the town’s famous bathhouse.

Along the way, you’ll go up and down the staircases that earned Eureka Springs the nickname the "Stairstep Town.”

As you meander through the quirky nooks that make Eureka Springs so intriguing, your tour guide will regale you with tales of historic characters and folklore.

Can’t wait to embark on this tour? There are a few things to keep in mind. First off, all tours depart from Basin Spring Park.

Second, comfy shoes are a must. Remember, you’ll be trekking up and down lots of stairs.

Lastly, you can NOT buy tickets on site. Instead, they must be purchased online.

For more information, call Underground Eureka Tour at (844) 537-8687 . Ready to buy tickets? Click here . Want to book a private tour? Send an e-mail to director@eurekaspringsdowntown.com . And remember to like the Underground Eureka Tour Facebook page .

So, did you know about this underground tour in Arkansas? Ever been on it? If so, what’d you think? Tell us!

This isn’t the only underground adventure you can have in Arkansas. Click here to read about another.

The post Discover Behind-The-Scenes Secrets Of Eureka Springs On The Downtown-N-Underground Tour In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State .