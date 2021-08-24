Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Discover Behind-The-Scenes Secrets Of Eureka Springs On The Downtown-N-Underground Tour In Arkansas

By Daniella DiRienzo
Posted by 
Only In Arkansas
Only In Arkansas
 8 days ago

There’s much more to Eureka Springs than meets the eye. The town is full of subterranean secrets, and the best way to learn about them is the Downtown-N-Underground Tour! Fun for all ages, the guided tour will show you Eureka Springs like never before.

From great shopping to historic buildings, there’s a lot to see and do in downtown Eureka Springs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02LWvM_0bbCrTqT00
Eureka Springs, Arkansas - Eurekasprings.com/Facebook

But if you want to get a behind-the-scenes look at the area, the Downtown-N-Underground Tour is the way to go!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t7WmS_0bbCrTqT00
Underground Eureka Tour/Facebook

Hosted by Underground Eureka Tour, the 75-minute adventure will take you to places you’ve only wondered about, including the underground area of the town’s famous bathhouse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qxKe2_0bbCrTqT00
Underground Eureka Tour/Facebook

Along the way, you’ll go up and down the staircases that earned Eureka Springs the nickname the "Stairstep Town.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ki92W_0bbCrTqT00
Underground Eureka Tour/Facebook

As you meander through the quirky nooks that make Eureka Springs so intriguing, your tour guide will regale you with tales of historic characters and folklore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fRNyW_0bbCrTqT00
Underground Eureka Tour/Google

Can’t wait to embark on this tour? There are a few things to keep in mind. First off, all tours depart from Basin Spring Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31vLUD_0bbCrTqT00
Underground Eureka Tour/Facebook

Second, comfy shoes are a must. Remember, you’ll be trekking up and down lots of stairs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fB8I3_0bbCrTqT00
Underground Eureka Tour/Google

Lastly, you can NOT buy tickets on site. Instead, they must be purchased online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3izEcp_0bbCrTqT00
Eureka Springs, Arkansas - Eurekasprings.com/Facebook

For more information, call Underground Eureka Tour at (844) 537-8687 . Ready to buy tickets? Click here . Want to book a private tour? Send an e-mail to director@eurekaspringsdowntown.com . And remember to like the Underground Eureka Tour Facebook page .

So, did you know about this underground tour in Arkansas? Ever been on it? If so, what’d you think? Tell us!

This isn’t the only underground adventure you can have in Arkansas. Click here to read about another.

The post Discover Behind-The-Scenes Secrets Of Eureka Springs On The Downtown-N-Underground Tour In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Only In Arkansas

Only In Arkansas

5K+
Followers
406
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Arkansas is for people who LOVE the Natural State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eureka Springs, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Government
Eureka Springs, AR
Lifestyle
State
Arkansas State
Eureka Springs, AR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guided Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Discover A Pristine Paradise When You Visit Arkansas’s Tunnel Cave Falls

As one of the most scenic waterfalls in Arkansas, Tunnel Cave Falls is a pristine paradise worth adding to your itinerary when you’re near the small community of Compton. In order to reach Tunnel Cave Falls, you’ll need to hike the Indian Creek Trail. Although this hike is rated hard and over five miles, you’ll […] The post Discover A Pristine Paradise When You Visit Arkansas’s Tunnel Cave Falls appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

7 Mind-Blowing Arkansas Adventures That Belong On Your Bucket List

If you consider yourself an adventure-seeker, you’re in the right place! We scoured the state and compiled a list of the most mind-blowing adventures the Natural State has to offer. And we can say with confidence, you won’t be disappointed. So, have you already embarked on all of these Arkansas adventures? Did we miss your […] The post 7 Mind-Blowing Arkansas Adventures That Belong On Your Bucket List  appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

One Of The Deadliest Accidents In U.S. History Happened Right Here In Arkansas

In 1936, a plane carrying 17 passengers fell from the sky and crashed into an Arkansas swamp. The aircraft disintegrated on impact, killing everyone on board. The recovery effort that followed only reiterated what was already obvious – the crash was one of the worst the state and nation had ever seen. Check out some […] The post One Of The Deadliest Accidents In U.S. History Happened Right Here In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Watch Out Arkansas, The State Is Being Invaded By Fire Ants

These days, the word quarantine is synonymous with Covid-19. However, quarantines can be used to quell a slew of scenarios, including a fire ant invasion. No, this isn’t the plot of some sci-fi movie. Arkansas is currently being invaded by fire ants, and because of such, dozens of counties are subject to a federal quarantine. […] The post Watch Out Arkansas, The State Is Being Invaded By Fire Ants appeared first on Only In Your State.
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In Arkansas

The Humble Little Restaurant Arkansasans Are Quietly Obsessed With

With a name that is attention-getting (to say the least), you might expect Heidi’s Ugly Cakes to be housed in an equally as flashy building. But that’s simply not the case. Instead, it’s housed in a modest stone building. That’s okay, though, because it’s not the eatery’s appearance that gained it a loyal following – that honor goes to its “ugly cakes” and tasty sandwiches.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

You Won’t Find Another Best Western Hotel Like This One In Arkansas

We’ve all heard of Best Western hotels. The chain has locations around the globe. And while it’s reasonable to assume that all Best Westerns are the same, that’s not exactly the case. In fact, you’ll find a Best Western right here in Arkansas that’s utterly unique. Offering the perfect mix of southern hospitality and modern […] The post You Won’t Find Another Best Western Hotel Like This One In Arkansas   appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

The Best Kayaking Lake In Arkansas Is One You May Never Have Heard Of

We found the perfect lake for your next paddling adventure, and it’s Lake Leatherwood! You may have never heard of it, but one visit and it’s sure to become a new go-to – no matter if you’re new to kayaking or an avid kayaker looking for a leisurely float. Ready to plan a kayaking adventure […] The post The Best Kayaking Lake In Arkansas Is One You May Never Have Heard Of appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Family-Owned Since The 1940s, Step Back In Time At Bruno’s In Arkansas

Some establishments have been around for so long that they hold a special place in the hearts of residents. That’s surely the case with Bruno’s Little Italy. Having been a part of the Arkansas culinary scene on and off (but mostly on) since the 1940s, it’s a state staple. And for many, it’s known just […] The post Family-Owned Since The 1940s, Step Back In Time At Bruno’s In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Nestled On A 200-Acre Bison Farm, This Is The Most Unique Airbnb In Arkansas

If farm livin’ is the life for you, book a stay at Ozark Valley Bison Farm! The real-working farm is home to an Airbnb – but not just any Airbnb. The farm’s cozy accommodations have earned it recognition as the most unique Airbnb in Arkansas.   Well, what do you think? Are you ready to […] The post Nestled On A 200-Acre Bison Farm, This Is The Most Unique Airbnb In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Take A Trip Back To The 1950s With A Visit To The Spark Café And Soda Fountain In Arkansas

If you weren’t lucky enough to experience the 1950s the first time around, we’ve got some great news – all is not lost. You can still get a taste of the decade at The Spark Café. Modeled after soda fountains of the past and decked out in retro décor, it’s the next best thing to […] The post Take A Trip Back To The 1950s With A Visit To The Spark Café And Soda Fountain In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

This Beautiful 2.5-Acre Botanical Garden In Arkansas Is A Sight To Be Seen

Bigger isn’t always better – and you’ll find proof at Peel Museum and Botanical Garden (emphasis on the botanical garden part). It’s just 2.5 acres, so it’s one of the smaller botanical gardens in Arkansas. But don’t assume its small size makes it any less stunning. For more information, call The Peel Museum and Botanical […] The post This Beautiful 2.5-Acre Botanical Garden In Arkansas Is A Sight To Be Seen appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Walk Straight Through A Mountain On This Arkansas Cavern Tour

When you’ve done everything there is to do aboveground in Arkansas, head underground and explore War Eagle Cavern via a guided tour. The fun begins right from the start, as you walk straight into a mountain through a huge natural entrance and into the depths of the cavern. Want to learn more about this unforgettable […] The post Walk Straight Through A Mountain On This Arkansas Cavern Tour        appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy