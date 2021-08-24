Explore An Expansive Underground World On This Tram Tour In Kentucky

In a state that’s known for its expansive, extraordinary caverns , using superlatives to describe one specific cave in Kentucky is nearly impossible to do. But Louisville Mega Cavern is all about the impossible — and it really is the most wondrous cave in the country. The Mega Cavern is 100 acres of an incredible otherworldly underground, located just beneath the busy streets of Louisville. A former limestone mine in the Bluegrass State; today, Louisville Mega Cavern offers adventures that are truly bucket-list worthy, including an underground tram tour that allows for a deep dive into this extraordinary underworld in Kentucky.

Beneath the busy streets of Kentucky's biggest metropolis, there is an expansive underground world that's just waiting to be explored.

The Louisville Mega Cavern was originally a utilized as a limestone quarry, and from 1930-1970, huge volumes of natural materials were extracted and removed, essentially creating an expansive underground grotto.

After years of planning, in 2009, the Mega Cavern opened to the public, offering Jeep-led tours of its wondrous underground world.

Today, these Jeep-led tours have become Jeep-led tram tours, and they are one of the most popular activities at this bucket-list attraction in the Bluegrass State.

Comprised of 17 miles of underground corridors, this massive, manmade cavern is rife with opportunities for exploration, and the Historic Tram Tour really lets visitors sit back and revel in its resplendence.

In fact, the Historic Tram Tour is the attraction's most accessible option for exploration, as it's both wheelchair-friendly and perfect for all ages.

You'll hop aboard an SUV-pulled tram, and a Mega Cavern expert will guide you on your underground adventure. It's a 60-70 minute tour, highlighting some of the cavern's most noteworthy areas.

One of only two places in the country where you can tour a cavern via tram, this underground adventure is one for your Kentucky bucket list!

Have you taken this underground tram tour in Kentucky before? If so, what did you think?

