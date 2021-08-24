Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Explore An Expansive Underground World On This Tram Tour In Kentucky

By Sarah McCosham
Posted by 
Only In Kentucky
Only In Kentucky
 8 days ago

In a state that’s known for its expansive, extraordinary caverns , using superlatives to describe one specific cave in Kentucky is nearly impossible to do. But Louisville Mega Cavern is all about the impossible — and it really is the most wondrous cave in the country. The Mega Cavern is 100 acres of an incredible otherworldly underground, located just beneath the busy streets of Louisville. A former limestone mine in the Bluegrass State; today, Louisville Mega Cavern offers adventures that are truly bucket-list worthy, including an underground tram tour that allows for a deep dive into this extraordinary underworld in Kentucky.

Beneath the busy streets of Kentucky's biggest metropolis, there is an expansive underground world that's just waiting to be explored.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PC3Vd_0bbCqdpU00
Louisville Mega Cavern/Facebook

The Louisville Mega Cavern was originally a utilized as a limestone quarry, and from 1930-1970, huge volumes of natural materials were extracted and removed, essentially creating an expansive underground grotto.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3imjMU_0bbCqdpU00
Louisville Mega Cavern/Facebook

After years of planning, in 2009, the Mega Cavern opened to the public, offering Jeep-led tours of its wondrous underground world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43MbHQ_0bbCqdpU00
Louisville Mega Cavern/Facebook

Today, these Jeep-led tours have become Jeep-led tram tours, and they are one of the most popular activities at this bucket-list attraction in the Bluegrass State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Zyxd_0bbCqdpU00
Luna Mystique/Google Local

Comprised of 17 miles of underground corridors, this massive, manmade cavern is rife with opportunities for exploration, and the Historic Tram Tour really lets visitors sit back and revel in its resplendence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FTl2B_0bbCqdpU00
Louisville Mega Cavern/Facebook

In fact, the Historic Tram Tour is the attraction's most accessible option for exploration, as it's both wheelchair-friendly and perfect for all ages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n9ybw_0bbCqdpU00
Louisville Mega Cavern/Facebook

You'll hop aboard an SUV-pulled tram, and a Mega Cavern expert will guide you on your underground adventure. It's a 60-70 minute tour, highlighting some of the cavern's most noteworthy areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IdoEW_0bbCqdpU00
Robert Simko/Google Local

One of only two places in the country where you can tour a cavern via tram, this underground adventure is one for your Kentucky bucket list!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CwqX4_0bbCqdpU00
Louisville Mega Cavern/Facebook

Have you taken this underground tram tour in Kentucky before? If so, what did you think? Share your experiences in the comments below! For more information about this Bluegrass bucket-list destination, and to book your tickets for a tram tour, be sure to visit the Louisville Mega Cavern website .

Curious about other adventures at Louisville Mega Cavern? Check out this epic zip line !

The post Explore An Expansive Underground World On This Tram Tour In Kentucky appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Only In Kentucky

Only In Kentucky

4K+
Followers
450
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Kentucky is for people who LOVE the Bluegrass State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Tram, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeep#The Historic Tram Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Pick Up Homemade Jams And Charming Decor At The Sweetest Mercantile In Kentucky

We have to admit, we love when local farmers in Kentucky share the fruits of their labor with the community. Farmers’ Markets, roadside stands, and even events held right inside the farm gates are a few of the best ways to taste the local flavors of your area of the Bluegrass State. Located in the […] The post Pick Up Homemade Jams And Charming Decor At The Sweetest Mercantile In Kentucky appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Stroll Through This Waterfront Botanical Garden In The Heart Of Kentucky’s Largest City

Kentucky is full of places that will completely catch you off guard. There is a magnificent castle tucked away in the bucolic Bluegrass countryside. There are benevolent giants hiding in a children’s playground. And there’s a stunning waterfront botanical garden nestled in the heart of Kentucky’s largest city. Allow us to introduce you to Waterfront Botanical Gardens.
PoliticsPosted by
Only In Kentucky

When And Where To Expect Kentucky’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year

There’s nothing quite like fall in Kentucky. Come September and October, the iconic blue hills of the state are painted in rich red, bold orange, vibrant yellow, and stunning gold hues. The first day of fall is Sept. 22; and, if you’re like us, you’re already counting down the days (with a pumpkin spice latte […] The post When And Where To Expect Kentucky’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Don’t Miss The Biggest Heritage Festival In Kentucky This Year, The Daniel Boone Festival

Kentucky is a state with a rich heritage and history, two major points of pride for Kentuckians. While there are numerous historical attractions and points around the state, there’s one town that truly celebrates Kentucky’s heritage each fall. Every October in Barbourville, the city commemorates the lore and legend of Kentucky’s most famous pioneer, Daniel Boone. The biggest heritage festival in Kentucky, the Daniel Boone Festival is an exuberant event full of Bluegrass heart and soul that you won’t want to miss.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Hike To An Ice Cream-Shaped Rock Along This Scenic And Popular Trail In Kentucky

Hikers come from near and far to hit the trails throughout Red River Gorge. We talk about this area a lot because it truly is one the best places to hike in the entire region. It has something for everyone, of every skill level, and many are surprised that such a natural gem is tucked into the Bluegrass State. But those who have been to the Gorge know about its beauty and many have also experienced some – or maybe even all – of the Auxier Ridge Trail. This popular loop trail in Red River Gorge is an all around great hike in Kentucky, but keep in mind that it is long and can be challenging. But there are many rewards along the way, including an ice cream-shaped rock that is one of many photo ops on the trail.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Named The Best Ice Cream Parlor In Kentucky, Louisville Cream Is A Must-Try Local Spot

If you’re going to enjoy a bowl of ice cream, make it an exceptional bowl of ice cream. Life’s simply too short for sorry sundaes and mediocre milkshakes! So the next time the craving strikes, go to the best ice cream parlor in Kentucky: Louisville Cream. Have you been to Louisville Cream before? If so, what did you […] The post Named The Best Ice Cream Parlor In Kentucky, Louisville Cream Is A Must-Try Local Spot appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Walk Behind A Waterfall For A One-Of-A-Kind Experience In Kentucky

Waterfalls are magical. Lore of fairies and water nymphs often surround falls in different countries — and in the U.S., too! An enchanting waterfall in Kentucky can really be a great spot to relax and ponder life’s big questions; especially if you get a view the world from behind one. The Bluegrass State is so […] The post Walk Behind A Waterfall For A One-Of-A-Kind Experience In Kentucky appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Lexington’s Fable In Kentucky Takes Charcuterie To The Next Level And We’re Here For It

Charcuterie boards are the perfect meal if you’re a snacker: a little of this, a little of that, all laid out in an Insta-perfect presentation. And Lexington’s Fable Charcuterie takes these meat-and-cheese boards to the next level, creating the absolute perfect arrangement of eats. Lexington’s original charcuterie kitchen and wine bar, Fable Charcuterie + Wine is on a mission to save Kentuckians from bad vino and boring cheese boards, offering myriad delicious offerings for newbies and adventurous foodies alike.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Everyone In Kentucky Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least Once

If you have never been to a Flea Market in Kentucky, they can be a fun place to visit and shop. You never know what you’ll find at these markets, which are modern-day treasure hunts. There are quite a few antique stores scattered across the state, but there’s one that stands out among the best […] The post Everyone In Kentucky Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least Once appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Most People Don’t Know About These 10 Gems Hidden In Kentucky

There are a near-endless array of adventures just waiting to be had here in the Bluegrass State. And while we’re all for the big-name attractions, there are just as many entertaining and amazing places across Kentucky that many people just don’t know about. Some of these incredible areas are more well-known than others, yet still […] The post Most People Don’t Know About These 10 Gems Hidden In Kentucky appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

The Historic Boone Hotel In Kentucky Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night

The Bluegrass State is a place with rich history and heritage. We lovingly care for our landmark buildings and destinations, so that future generations can enjoy all that Kentucky has to offer. These historic places are a point of pride and joy — even if some are steeped in lore and legend. And this is […] The post The Historic Boone Hotel In Kentucky Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Stroll Through A Winding Sunflower Path And Pick Your Own At Sunflower Days In Kentucky

As summer winds down and those end of season blues set in, nature gifts us with the cheerful and beautiful sunflower. Throughout Kentucky, some sunflower fields bloom earlier in the season, but many are at peak at some point during August. Country Pumpkins in Dry Ridge is known for its fun-filled fall event each year, […] The post Stroll Through A Winding Sunflower Path And Pick Your Own At Sunflower Days In Kentucky appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Contrary To Its Name, Barren River Lake Is A Lush Oasis In Kentucky

Red River Gorge, Mammoth Cave, Cumberland Falls… Kentucky is home to some truly extraordinary natural wonders, and these places all have poetic names that really capture their unique beauty. But there are some places in Kentucky that didn’t get so lucky in the names department, as is the case with Barren River Lake. Located in southern Kentucky, Barren River Lake State Resort Park is home to rolling blue hills, a pristine lake, and abundant wildlife. Don’t let its name deter you; this lush oasis in Kentucky is absolutely spectacular.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

These Modern Cabins In Kentucky Are Just Minutes From Red River Gorge And Put You In The Heart Of Nature

There’s so much to explore in Kentucky and countless experiences to have right here in our own state. If you love adventure, nature, friendly people, and even a little seclusion, hopefully you’ve had the chance to visit Red River Gorge. While this naturally beautiful area increases in popularity each year, it remains a wild and […] The post These Modern Cabins In Kentucky Are Just Minutes From Red River Gorge And Put You In The Heart Of Nature appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

The Oldest Bourbon Bar In The U.S. Is Kentucky’s Old Talbott Tavern And It’s Delicious

In a state that’s world-renowned for its bourbon, it should come as no surprise that the world’s oldest bourbon bar would naturally be here, too. Kentucky is, after all, the birthplace of bourbon, crafting 95% of the world’s total supply. Only the Bluegrass State has the perfect natural mix of climate, conditions, and pure limestone water […] The post The Oldest Bourbon Bar In The U.S. Is Kentucky’s Old Talbott Tavern And It’s Delicious appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Panoramic Trail In Kentucky Leads To Panoramic Views Of Daniel Boone National Forest

Here in Kentucky, breathtaking scenery is everywhere. Close your eyes and point to a spot on a map of Kentucky, and you’re sure to land somewhere naturally gorgeous. Red River Gorge, Kentucky Lake, Cumberland Falls… there’s no shortage of scenic beauty here in the Bluegrass State! But the Panoramic Trail in Kentucky might be just be […] The post Panoramic Trail In Kentucky Leads To Panoramic Views Of Daniel Boone National Forest appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Hit The Trails On Horseback With This Family Friendly Horse Farm In Kentucky

Is it possible to be a Kentuckian and not love horses? It’s possible, but not likely. The world may know us for horse racing, but there are a number of other horse-related activities you can enjoy in the Bluegrass State. From Kentucky Horse Park to horse farm tours and overnights with horses grazing nearby, we […] The post Hit The Trails On Horseback With This Family Friendly Horse Farm In Kentucky appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

11 Country Roads In Kentucky That Are Pure Bliss In The Fall

Can’t get enough of the Bluegrass State in the fall? That’s understandable; it’s a pretty place. No matter if you live in the mountains, horse country, or a city, there are plenty of scenic drives and road trip options to appreciate the beauty of the fall foliage. Check out one of these country roads that […] The post 11 Country Roads In Kentucky That Are Pure Bliss In The Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Stop By For Eats, Treats, And Antiques At This Historic Shop In Kentucky

If you grew up near Monticello, chances are you’ve heard of this historic shop in Kentucky. Or perhaps Monticello is just a town you know of because it’s on Lake Cumberland, or maybe you didn’t even know we had a town of this name in the Bluegrass State. No matter your perspective, you will come […] The post Stop By For Eats, Treats, And Antiques At This Historic Shop In Kentucky appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

9 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Kentucky In The Early 1900s

The Bluegrass State is a place with deep roots and culture. Kentuckians are proud of their history and heritage, and that’s evidenced by our well-preserved sites and charming small towns. Today we’re taking a step back (or rather, several steps back) to the turn of the 20th century, a time of big shifts and changes […] The post 9 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Kentucky In The Early 1900s appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy