Fuel Clothing Company Inc. is relocating from Hilton Head, SC to Park City, UT. Co-founder Shane Gould said “The move was to put ourselves in what we think is the best location in the U.S. for distribution, lifestyle and pulse for the outdoor industry. A lot has changed in our 29 years in business, from selling out of the back of my car to local and nationwide core shops to distribution worldwide and licenses. Our brand has been hyper-focused on our sock and private label business since the 90s.