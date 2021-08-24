The 6 hardest cuts from Jets Wire's preseason Week 2 roster prediction

Training camp and the preseason is the time for players to establish themselves as contributors and lock down roster spots.

It is also the place where NFL dreams sometimes go to die.

The Jets can only carry 53 players once the beginning of the regular season arrives — a far cry from the number they currently have in the building with training camp nearing its end. New York would likely prefer to keep more than 53 players around considering the talent it has at One Jets Drive, but that is not how things work in professional football.

Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh are going to have some excruciating decisions to make at the end of August. Which players did just enough to make the 53-man squad? Which players fell just short and will now have to seek a new opportunity elsewhere? Those questions will be answered after countless hours of watching film and deliberating.

We at Jets Wire took a crack at projecting the 53-man roster after Saturday’s preseason Week 2 action against the Packers. All of the cuts predicted in that piece can be seen directly below, followed by explanations for the toughest severances.

QB: Josh Johnson, James Morgan

Josh Johnson, James Morgan RB: Josh Adams, Austin Walter

Josh Adams, Austin Walter WR: Manasseh Bailey, Lawrence Cager, Josh Malone, D.J. Montgomery, Jeff Smith, Vyncint Smith

Manasseh Bailey, Lawrence Cager, Josh Malone, D.J. Montgomery, Jeff Smith, Vyncint Smith TE: Daniel Brown, Kenny Yeboah

Daniel Brown, Kenny Yeboah OL: Grant Hermanns, Tristen Hoge, Corey Levin, David Moore, Jimmy Murray

Grant Hermanns, Tristen Hoge, Corey Levin, David Moore, Jimmy Murray DL: Ronald Blair, Michael Dwumfour, Kyle Phillips, Tanzel Smart

Ronald Blair, Michael Dwumfour, Kyle Phillips, Tanzel Smart LB: Noah Dawkins, Camilo Eifler, Del’Shawn Phillips, Edmond Robinson, Brendon White

Noah Dawkins, Camilo Eifler, Del’Shawn Phillips, Edmond Robinson, Brendon White CB: Corey Ballentine, Elijah Campbell, Lamar Jackson

Corey Ballentine, Elijah Campbell, Lamar Jackson S: Bennett Jackson, J.T. Hassell

Bennett Jackson, J.T. Hassell Specialists: None

QB James Morgan

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Morgan played scarcely against the Packers, throwing just three passes in his second straight weekend of mop-up work. Joe Douglas would likely prefer not to cut a player who was drafted just last year, but the backup quarterback job is clearly Mike White’s at this point.

WR Vyncint Smith

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Braxton Berrios’ return to the field coincided with a drop-off in Smith’s production, as he caught just one pass against the Packers. Smith has not done anything to cost himself a roster spot, but Berrios might add a bit more value with his ability to return punts. Either way, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if the Jets decide to take seven wide receivers with their tight end room lacking. That would open the door for Smith to break camp with the team.

TE Kenny Yeboah

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Yeboah lands on this list yet again. If he was producing even in the slightest, he would have a good chance to make the team over Chris Herndon. New York shelled out $200,000 to land Yeboah as an undrafted free agent, but the Ole Miss product has been a disappointment this summer.

DE Ronald Blair

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

The door for Blair to make the 53-man roster is wide open after Carl Lawson’s injury, but the veteran just can’t seem to stay healthy after tweaking his hamstring against the Packers. New York could use a player like Blair on its defensive line with Lawson out for the year, but it’s hard to trust the former 49er right now given his own injury issues.

LB Noah Dawkins

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Dawkins saw extended run with New York’s starting defense against the Packers, which is an indication that Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich are intent on giving him a thorough evaluation before making a decision on his future with the team. Dawkins was predicted as a cut before news broke that Jarrad Davis is out until Week 6, so he could very well find himself a lock to make the 53-man roster this time next week.

CB Lamar Jackson

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Jackson played well against the Packers while Isaiah Dunn struggled mightily in his return to the field. Jackson is still fighting an uphill battle considering the waves Dunn made with his play during the spring, but he’ll have a chance to shake up New York’s cornerback depth chart with a strong preseason finale against the Eagles.