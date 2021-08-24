Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The 6 hardest cuts from Jets Wire's preseason Week 2 roster prediction

By Tyler Calvaruso
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HDN6d_0bbCpOkU00

Training camp and the preseason is the time for players to establish themselves as contributors and lock down roster spots.

It is also the place where NFL dreams sometimes go to die.

The Jets can only carry 53 players once the beginning of the regular season arrives — a far cry from the number they currently have in the building with training camp nearing its end. New York would likely prefer to keep more than 53 players around considering the talent it has at One Jets Drive, but that is not how things work in professional football.

Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh are going to have some excruciating decisions to make at the end of August. Which players did just enough to make the 53-man squad? Which players fell just short and will now have to seek a new opportunity elsewhere? Those questions will be answered after countless hours of watching film and deliberating.

We at Jets Wire took a crack at projecting the 53-man roster after Saturday’s preseason Week 2 action against the Packers. All of the cuts predicted in that piece can be seen directly below, followed by explanations for the toughest severances.

  • QB: Josh Johnson, James Morgan
  • RB: Josh Adams, Austin Walter
  • WR: Manasseh Bailey, Lawrence Cager, Josh Malone, D.J. Montgomery, Jeff Smith, Vyncint Smith
  • TE: Daniel Brown, Kenny Yeboah
  • OL: Grant Hermanns, Tristen Hoge, Corey Levin, David Moore, Jimmy Murray
  • DL: Ronald Blair, Michael Dwumfour, Kyle Phillips, Tanzel Smart
  • LB: Noah Dawkins, Camilo Eifler, Del’Shawn Phillips, Edmond Robinson, Brendon White
  • CB: Corey Ballentine, Elijah Campbell, Lamar Jackson
  • S: Bennett Jackson, J.T. Hassell
  • Specialists: None

QB James Morgan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=063h4f_0bbCpOkU00
Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Morgan played scarcely against the Packers, throwing just three passes in his second straight weekend of mop-up work. Joe Douglas would likely prefer not to cut a player who was drafted just last year, but the backup quarterback job is clearly Mike White’s at this point.

WR Vyncint Smith

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Braxton Berrios’ return to the field coincided with a drop-off in Smith’s production, as he caught just one pass against the Packers. Smith has not done anything to cost himself a roster spot, but Berrios might add a bit more value with his ability to return punts. Either way, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if the Jets decide to take seven wide receivers with their tight end room lacking. That would open the door for Smith to break camp with the team.

TE Kenny Yeboah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bo4IE_0bbCpOkU00
AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Yeboah lands on this list yet again. If he was producing even in the slightest, he would have a good chance to make the team over Chris Herndon. New York shelled out $200,000 to land Yeboah as an undrafted free agent, but the Ole Miss product has been a disappointment this summer.

DE Ronald Blair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=082WdF_0bbCpOkU00
AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

The door for Blair to make the 53-man roster is wide open after Carl Lawson’s injury, but the veteran just can’t seem to stay healthy after tweaking his hamstring against the Packers. New York could use a player like Blair on its defensive line with Lawson out for the year, but it’s hard to trust the former 49er right now given his own injury issues.

LB Noah Dawkins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCcj4_0bbCpOkU00
AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Dawkins saw extended run with New York’s starting defense against the Packers, which is an indication that Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich are intent on giving him a thorough evaluation before making a decision on his future with the team. Dawkins was predicted as a cut before news broke that Jarrad Davis is out until Week 6, so he could very well find himself a lock to make the 53-man roster this time next week.

CB Lamar Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P0efM_0bbCpOkU00
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Jackson played well against the Packers while Isaiah Dunn struggled mightily in his return to the field. Jackson is still fighting an uphill battle considering the waves Dunn made with his play during the spring, but he’ll have a chance to shake up New York’s cornerback depth chart with a strong preseason finale against the Eagles.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32K+
Followers
64K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Dawkins
Person
Kyle Phillips
Person
Josh Malone
Person
Ronald Blair
Person
Bennett Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Jets Wire#Packers#Del S#Ole Miss#Cb#Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLYardbarker

Rivers Gets Next Chance With Packers

The Green Bay Packers are thin at outside linebacker. Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith hasn’t practiced due to a back issue. Key backup and special-teams standout Randy Ramsey is out indefinitely with an ankle injury sustained on Monday. The Packers toyed with moving inside linebacker Kamal Martin but he suffered a knee injury on Tuesday.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Packers' GM Admits Who Pulled Trigger On Trade With Texans

The story of how the Green Bay Packers went on the offensive to lure back reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers won't soon be forgotten. A vital tactic for Green Bay was to appease Rodgers by giving him power in personnel moves. The quarterback's first desire? Re-acquiring long-time Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb from the Houston Texans.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers make trade with Houston Texans

Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers made a trade with the Houston Texans. It wasn’t a quarterback swap involving Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, but it’s one both teams hope to benefit from. The Packers traded cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick, the...
Green Bay, WIPosted by
The Power Sweep

Kurt Benkert makes the cut in final 53-man roster prediction

Packers' seventh-round pick Kylin Hill battles for yardage against the Buffalo Bills.Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports. There’s really no such thing as the “final 53-man roster,” unless you count the players the Packers take into their very last game of the season. So let’s not call whatever roster the Packers end up with today the “final” 53. It’s an initial roster, one that will grow and change over the course of the next four or five months.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers waive quarterback during NFL roster cuts

The Green Bay Packers have made a move at quarterback. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced on Tuesday that the Packers are waiving quarterback Kurt Benkert. This leaves Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love as the two quarterbacks on Green Bay’s depth chart. “The Packers are waiving QB Kurt Benkert,” Pelissero tweeted....
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Packers To Waive WR Equanimeous St. Brown

The Packers made some notable additions at wide receiver this offseason, and a second notable holdover did not make the cut. Green Bay will waive Equanimeous St. Brown, per Tom Pelissero of NFL.com (on Twitter). Green Bay used a third-round pick on Amari Rodgers and then, at Rodgers’ request, reacquired...
NFLwsau.com

Updated: Packers Announce Some Cuts, Trade For Punter

GREEN BAY, WI (WSAU) — The Green Bay Packers have changed punters. On cutdown day the Packers are moving on from JK Scott. They have acquired Corey Bojorquez from the LA Rams for a 2023 4th round draft choice. Also the Packer career of WR Equanimeous St. Brown is over...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers GM Uses 1 Word To Describe Aaron Rodgers Conversations

One of the biggest talking points of the 2021 NFL offseason was the state of the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. With that storm successfully navigated, Gutekunst has revealed some of the conversations he’s had with Rodgers. Speaking to the media on Wednesday,...
NFLchatsports.com

Preseason Week 2: Jets vs. Packers

Scenes from Lambeau Field as the Jets faced the Green Bay Packers in a Week 2 preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. New York Jets' Zach Wilson throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
NFL247Sports

The Recap - Preseason Week 2 - Packers/Jets

The Packers lost their second preseason game of the season, suffering a 23-14 loss at the hands of the New York Jets. Maybe the only noteworthy aspect of the loss was that it was the first time Matt LaFleur has lost back-to-back football games since his first preseason with the team.
NFLCBS Sports

Packers All-Pro David Bakhtiari to start the 2021 season on PUP list, per report

While there was internal hope he would be available for the season-opener, Packers All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari will remain on the team's physically unable to perform list, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Bakhtiari is still working his way back from a torn ACL sustained during practice on Dec. 31.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers releasing quarterback Kurt Benkert

The Green Bay Packers will keep only two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster to start the 2021 season. The team is releasing third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert on Tuesday, per Paul Bretl of Dairyland Express. The news was confirmed by Bill Huber of SI.com. Benkert, who was signed after a tryout...
NFLBleacher Report

Packers' Keys to Success in 2021 NFL Season

Most of the Green Bay Packers' success in 2021 will be dependent on how well its three offensive stars perform. Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones and Davante Adams are coming off fantastic individual seasons that led the Packers to 13-3 and a berth in the NFC Championship Game. That production alone...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Green Bay Packers Final Roster Prediction Before Cut Downs

Training camp practices are done, and the preseason is complete; we’ve now seen everything that we are going to see, and with that, the Green Bay Packers have to trim their roster from 80 players down to 53 by 3:00 CST on Tuesday. So for one last time, I’ll make...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy