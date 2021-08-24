Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Tony Norman: The parable of an endless war

By Tony Norman, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
tribuneledgernews.com
 8 days ago

Aug. 24—Once upon a time, there was a country that preferred to fight its wars while it was asleep. It was a mighty country, capable of projecting its military and economic might around the world at will — but it wasn't a particularly thoughtful country. To a sleeping country, all...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Norman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wars#Ptsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryThe Guardian

How the US created a world of endless war

On 23 May 2013, the peace activist Medea Benjamin attended a speech by President Barack Obama at Fort McNair in Washington DC, where he defended his administration’s use of armed drones in counter-terrorism. During his speech, Benjamin interrupted the president to criticise him for not having closed Guantánamo Bay and for pursuing military solutions over diplomatic ones. She was swiftly ejected by military police and the Secret Service. The Washington Post later dismissed her as a “heckler”. Obama himself had been more reflective at the event, engaging with her criticisms, which led to even deeper self-criticism of his own. It was the moment of greatest moral clarity about war during a presidency that did more than any other to bring its endless and humane American form fully into being.
MilitaryPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Joseph Sabino Mistick: The end of an endless war

Any discussion of the withdrawal of all American troops from Afghanistan must start with the recognition of the troops themselves and the essential duty they have met for the rest of us. They were sent there to protect us from another terrorist attack like 9/11, and they did that. They...
U.S. PoliticsFairfield Sun Times

Afghanistan Was Never an 'Endless War'

President Biden’s precipitous pullout of American forces in Afghanistan has resulted in the Taliban—enemies so evil they’re almost cartoonish—recapturing a country the size of Texas and 130% as populous. Violence has already begun and the accomplishments of the last two decades are gone. This was done to extricate America from...
MilitaryAugusta Free Press

Bring all the troops home: Stop policing the globe and put an end to endless wars

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. “Let us resolve that never again will we send the precious young blood of this country to die trying to prop up a corrupt military dictatorship abroad. This is also the time to turn away from excessive preoccupation overseas to the rebuilding of our own nation. America must be restored to a proper role in the world. But we can do that only through the recovery of confidence in ourselves…. together we will call America home to the ideals that nourished us from the beginning.”—George S. McGovern, former Senator and presidential candidate.
MilitaryDaily Mississippian

Opinion: War — the blueprint for rewriting history

As the last American troops have left Afghanistan, figures from all sides of the political spectrum will attempt to characterize our 20 years there. Journalists and late-night hosts have commentated and – sometimes insensitively – made jokes about the situation in Afghanistan and are telling Americans what our time in Afghanistan meant. Some justify our military action by citing the increase in female education in Afghanistan during our time there, while others warn of the terrorism that could-have-been had we not intervened.
Ben CarsonWashington Examiner

Taking on the heirs to Saul Alinsky

Saul Alinsky most likely was not a good person. He praised Lucifer in his seminal work Rules for Radicals. Still, the iconic leftist’s brand of revolutionary activism continues to influence even though he died nearly 50 years ago. Although many are aware of Alinsky's ideas, few understand their true effect.
MilitaryPosted by
FITSNews

Ron Paul: A Tragically Stupid War Comes To A Tragic End

By RON PAUL || Sunday’s news reports that the Biden Administration mistakenly killed nine members of one Afghan family, including six children, in “retaliation” for last week’s suicide attack which killed 13 US service members, is a sad and sick epitaph on the 20 year Afghanistan war. Promising to “get...
MilitarySentinel & Enterprise

Hey, You! Hero! Did you lose the war?

Twenty years ago, they couldn’t get enough of you, back when the 9/11 smoke was still in people’s eyes, and the country was flag crazy. Heroes. Thank you for your service. You came home from Afghanistan. Maybe you went back again. The military is revered in America, but it’s not that popular, so those who do join have to keep going back to the same war over and over and over.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Militarycitizensjournal.us

Uniformed U.S. Soldier Threatens Americans’ Lives If They Don’t Obey

An American soldier, in uniform, is on video threatening the lives of Americans if they don’t obey her. Under certain circumstances. The threat comes from Army Sgt. Cindy Bronson, who reportedly was responding to comments about martial law. That scenario periodically is raised by “woke” leftists who are intent on...
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Lindsey Graham's Hypocrisies Laid Bare In Scathing 'Daily Show' Biography

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) once slammed Donald Trump as a “kook” and “unfit for office,” only to change his tune and become of Trump’s staunchest supporters. Or, as Desi Lydic put it in a new “Dailyshow-ography” segment: “Graham did everything he could to stop the wedding between Donald Trump and America, but if he couldn’t ultimately succeed, then goddammit, he would give up harder than anyone had ever given up before.”
Visual ArtPosted by
Upworthy

25 pictures that show what white privilege looks like

Trigger warning: This article contains images and themes of race-motivated violence that may be distressing to some readers. The past year, 2020, saw protests break out in all 50 states in America over the police killing George Floyd. Protests raged on and highlighted the systemic racism that still plagues America. The pandemic then took hold all over America and within no time saw protests from the white community about not being able to get haircuts, refusing to wear masks, and refusing to get vaccinated. The protests highlighted more than anything what white privilege looks like. While the Black community was fighting to just exist, many white people were refusing to listen to scientists and doctors that would help contain the virus. More than a year on, it's become evident that vaccines work, to the point that 97% of the people getting hospitalized after contracting the virus are unvaccinated people. Many conservatives and right-wing media have quite often justified their right to protest the CDC guidelines by citing the Black Lives Matter protests and it reveals white privilege more than anything.
Immigrationmediaite.com

Tucker Carlson Calls Ilhan Omar ‘Living Proof That We Are Not Very Good at Resettling Refugees’: ‘She Became Worse’ Here

Tucker Carlson ended his Wednesday night monologue on Afghan refugees by going after Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. On Tuesday Omar called out the “hateful rhetoric” from Carlson and Laura Ingraham objecting to the U.S. welcoming refugees from Afghanistan, and remarked on MSNBC, “I know what it’s like to be a child in a family scrambling for safety in a war-torn country.”
ReligionPosted by
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Adam Kinzinger leads anger at Kabul attack: ‘Congratulations, the endless war just got fired up again’

Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois said the “endless war” in Afghanistan was reignited after twin explosions in Kabul killed multiple civilians and US servicemembers in Kabul. Mr Kinzinger, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, said he had questions for officials like Republican Senator Rand Paul, who have criticized the military efforts there.“Congratulations, the endless war just got fired up again,” Mr Kinzinger said on MSNBC on Thursday. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R–IL): “Congratulations, the endless war just got fired up again.”pic.twitter.com/ZCLTHgHatR— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 26, 2021“Because if Isis and al-Qaeda’s job was to simply get us out of...
MilitaryWashington Examiner

Families of slain Marines call Biden's conduct at ceremony 'disrespectful'

More family members of military service members who died during Thursday's attack in Afghanistan have come forward and called their interactions with the president "selfish" and "disrespectful." Mark Schmitz, father of Marine Jared Schmitz, and Darin Hoover, father of Darin Taylor Hoover Jr., appeared Monday on Fox News's Hannity to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy