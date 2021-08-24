Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Loretto Heights projects coming into focus as developers submit plans

By Joe Rubino, The Denver Post
tribuneledgernews.com
 8 days ago

Aug. 24—Plans for some specific projects on the Loretto Heights campus in southwest Denver are taking more concrete shape. On paper at least. City officials are reviewing formal site development documents for a 357-unit apartment complex on the north side of the former college campus. The plans were submitted earlier this month as work on the property's infrastructure moves ahead and the owner/developer aims to start building in the first half of next year.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Loretto#Infrastructure#Street Parking#City Council#Grand Peaks#Thrive Home Builders#Pancratia Hall#Catholic#Westsideinv Com#Park Hill Golf Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Real Estatebizjournals

Local developer planning apartment project near Red Mountain Park

A new multifamily project is proposed for an area near Red Mountain Park. The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved rezoning to pave the way for the project. Ingram Tynes, president of Tynes Development Corp., said his company is planning to build nearly 300 residential units at 2800 Milan Court. The property is currently owned by the UAB Research Foundation.
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

City of Kilgore closes part of Hale Street

Sep. 1—The City of Kilgore says a part of Hale Street between Longview Street and Goodrich Street will have a long-term closure in place. The city said a section of sanitary sewer line failed under the pavement, and the road will be closed until the city can finalize plans and get a crew out to replace the line.
Union City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Shorter buildings, affordable housing provisions added to Union City’s plan for blocks around high school

Seventeen years ago, Union City passed a plan that not only helped foster the rebuilding of Union City High School but created a blueprint for city blocks surrounding it. It underwent changes in 2006 and now, 15 years later, is being further modernized to include lower height limits for buildings, electric charging stations and affordable housing for the neighborhood.
Alum Creek, WVlincolnjournal.com

Lincoln PSD submits corrective action plan

ALUM CREEK — The Lincoln Public Service District has submitted a corrective action plan as part of the continuing investigation by the West Virginia Public Service Commission to determine whether the district is a distressed utility. The investigation began earlier this year, and while the commission has yet to make...
Madison, SDamazingmadison.com

City commission approves first reading of medical cannabis ordinances

The Madison City Commission has taken the first step in approving ordinances regarding zoning and licensing for medical cannabis establishments in the city. During their meeting Monday, commissioners discussed the first reading of an ordinance adding cannabis dispensaries to the list of principal permitted uses in the city’s Highway Business zone. The ordinance states that the city shall allow two cannabis establishments and states the required separation distances and other location requirements for them. City Administrator Jameson Berreth said that each city can set the number of establishments it wants to allow.
Midland, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

Councilman: Hotel project focuses on downtown

Preliminary conversations are taking place to bring a hotel to downtown Midland. The effort continues, according to City Councilman Michael Trost, who said the latest attempt is taking place using local investors, local management and a local builder. Conversations also include the officials with Marriott Corp. Trost described the dialogue,...
Schaumburg, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Trucking firm submits plans for 55-acre HQ in Schaumburg

An Alsip-based trucking firm has submitted formal plans for its proposed new headquarters on 55 acres in Schaumburg, but the earliest public hearings on the plan that's raised opposition from neighbors may not occur until early 2022. The intervening months will be spent on village staff's review of the large-scale...
Trafficroi-nj.com

Gateway Commission submits $12.3B project plan — another big step in process

With so many “we’re-really-close-but” moments with the Gateway Tunnel project, it’s easy to overlook some of the milestones in the effort. Don’t be mistaken, Friday was another big one. The Hudson Tunnel Project should qualify for advancement to the next phase of the Federal Transit Administration’s Capital Investment Grants Program,...
Martinsville, VAwhee.net

Restaurants needed for community development project

Local restaurants are invited to participate in a new project headed by the West Piedmont Planning District Commission (WPPDC) that will provide meals to low-to-moderate income senior citizens in the region. Contributing eateries are eligible for a reimbursement of $20 per meal. Kathleen McEvoy, Community Development Specialist for WPPDC, said...
Hilton Head Island, SChiltonheadmonthly.com

Plans for projects

Take a ride to the intersection of William Hilton Parkway, Dillon Road and Union Cemetery Road, and what do you see?. An abandoned golf course, a small parking lot and a lot of unused land. Hilton Head leaders, town staffers and diverse interest groups see more than that. They visualize...
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Ponce City Market developer plans project in Sandy Springs

The developer behind Ponce City Market wants to transform an aging Sandy Springs shopping center into a mixed-use destination, featuring a rooftop dog park, apartments and condos, and new shops and restaurants. Atlanta-based Jamestown presented plans Thursday night to redevelop a portion of Parkside Shops, a nearly 160,000-square-foot shopping center on Roswell Road. The project […] The post Ponce City Market developer plans project in Sandy Springs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Chandler, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Treeland design plans submitted in Chandler

Tri Pointe Homes has submitted design plans in Chandler for its planned residential development at the Treeland nursery property. Tri Pointe’s Maracay Homes has submitted plans with the city for 86 single family homes on a 27.73-acre site. The City of Chandler annexed the land — which was previously unincorporated...
Winooski, VTwillistonobserver.com

Watershed plan in development for Lake Iroquois

The Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District (WNRCD) has been awarded Lake Champlain Basin Program funds to develop a Watershed Action Plan for Lake Iroquois and the Patrick Brook watershed. The district has partnered with the Lake Iroquois Association and Lewis Creek Association to remediate stormwater runoff and phosphorus pollution to improve water quality, wildlife habitat and climate change resilience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy