Loretto Heights projects coming into focus as developers submit plans
Aug. 24—Plans for some specific projects on the Loretto Heights campus in southwest Denver are taking more concrete shape. On paper at least. City officials are reviewing formal site development documents for a 357-unit apartment complex on the north side of the former college campus. The plans were submitted earlier this month as work on the property's infrastructure moves ahead and the owner/developer aims to start building in the first half of next year.www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0