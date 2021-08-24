Loretto Heights projects coming into focus as developers submit plans

The Madison City Commission has taken the first step in approving ordinances regarding zoning and licensing for medical cannabis establishments in the city. During their meeting Monday, commissioners discussed the first reading of an ordinance adding cannabis dispensaries to the list of principal permitted uses in the city’s Highway Business zone. The ordinance states that the city shall allow two cannabis establishments and states the required separation distances and other location requirements for them. City Administrator Jameson Berreth said that each city can set the number of establishments it wants to allow.