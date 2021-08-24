Alabama diver finds prehistoric leg bone in Florida

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — It was a find of mammoth proportions. Cullman police officer David Brooks was diving in the shallow waters of Venice Beach, Florida, “The Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” eyes alert for hidden treasures. He had dived here before, along with others from the North Alabama Dive Center, and recovered shark teeth and the giant teeth of megalodons — the largest shark to ever prowl the seas, now extinct.