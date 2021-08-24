Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama diver finds prehistoric leg bone in Florida

By AMY HENDERSON, The Cullman Times
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 9 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — It was a find of mammoth proportions. Cullman police officer David Brooks was diving in the shallow waters of Venice Beach, Florida, “The Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” eyes alert for hidden treasures. He had dived here before, along with others from the North Alabama Dive Center, and recovered shark teeth and the giant teeth of megalodons — the largest shark to ever prowl the seas, now extinct.

www.jhnewsandguide.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Venice, FL
City
Cullman, AL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
Normal, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Bone#Leg Bone#Ap#Colombian#Brooks 45 Minutes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Apple gives 'reader' apps a way around commissions. Who wins?

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday made a new concession on how App Store developers work with customers: it will allow subscription and content apps that it calls "reader" apps, a category that potentially includes Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon's Kindle, to provide users with a direct link to their website for sign ups, avoiding an Apple commission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy