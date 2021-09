Data from the U.S. Census Bureau estimates there was more than 6 percent in population growth across the country, but Marshall County is down more than 3 percent since 2010. Among communities in the county to see decreases in population, St. Anthony saw the largest percentage decrease — more than 25 percent. The community reported a population of 102 in 2010 and had 26 less in 2020. Ferguson was next with a 23 percent loss of population.